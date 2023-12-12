8Bitdo’s Xbox Series X|S arcade stick now back down to the all-time low, deals from $71

The best price yet on the “world’s first officially licensed Xbox arcade controller” is back. 8Bitdo launched this Xbox arcade stick back in June at $120 and you can now land one at $74.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. You can also opt to go for a new open-box unit down at $71.24 Prime shipped. Regularly $120 and currently starting at $105 via Amazon, this is 38% off and the best price we can find. This is also matching our previous mention on a new condition model and the lowest we have tracked to date. 8Bitdo says this is the “first Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick worldwide,” designed specifically to deliver that vintage arcade gaming experience to your Xbox console setup or PC rig. The 2.4G wireless and wired USB connectivity options are joined by 30 hours of battery life andcustomizable button mapping via 8Bitdo’s Ultimate software. Get a closer look right here and down below.

If your looking to score a sweet 8Bitdo Xbox gift, but the arcade stick is a bit much, the deal we spotted on its backlit Media Remote is worth a look. You can score one of these officially licensed Xbox remotes down at just $17 Prime shipped right now via Amazon. Details on that offer are right here.

Another option would be the brand’s sweet 2023 light-up Dual Xbox Controller Charging Dock. Sporting a transparent design with enough space to charge two official Xbox gamepads at the same time, you can now land one at 44% off the going rate, or $25 Prime shipped.

Elsewhere in Xbox deals, we are also still tracking the Black Friday offer on the Xbox Series S console bundled with 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate down at $239. And you’ll want to dive into our most recent console game roundup for all of the best Xbox deals.

8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Xbox features:

First Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick worldwide.

Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 and above.

Wireless 2.4G or wired USB connectivity.

Support 8BitDo Ultimate Software. Customizable button mapping.

Fast-mapping and profile setting buttons. 3.5mm Audio Jack and volume control.

30 play hours max with 4 hours charging time.

