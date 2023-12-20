Official Seagate Starfield drives and 8TB game hub hit new all-time lows from $80 today

After seeing the very first price drops go live during the Black Friday festivities, Amazon and Best Buy are giving folks another shot at landing the official Seagate Starfield drives at a discount for today only. These drives became hard to come by shortly after release back in June of this year, much like the Starfield: Constellation Edition that includes the Chronomark Watch and Case, and have only been on sale once before today. However, both the 2TB and 5TB portable HDDs and the 8TB Game Drive have now hit new all-time lows as part of today’s sale event. You’ll find a complete breakdown of the feature set in our launch coverage, and be sure to head below for a closer look at the deals.

Seagate Starfield Game Drive deals:

***Note: All three of the deals below are delivering the lowest prices we have tracked yet, undercutting the Black Friday listings across the board by as much as $40.

2TB Starfield Special Edition Game Drive $80 (Reg. $110) | Best Buy

(Reg. $110) | Best Buy 5TB Starfield Special Edition Game Drive $140 (Reg. $170) | Best Buy

(Reg. $170) | Best Buy 8TB Starfield Special Edition Game Hub $180 (Reg. $230) | Amazon

Be sure to scope out the official and very much matching high-tech fabric avionics Starfield Xbox Series X skin while you’re at it. And then head over to our latest console game deals roundup where you’ll find a host of discounts on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch titles including Sonic Superstars, Lords of the Fallen, Forza Motorsport, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Lies of P, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and much more.

Seagate 8TB Starfield Special Edition Game Hub features:

Take your library of games anywhere with this special edition gaming hub officially licensed by the award-winning creators at Bethesda. Engulf your game in atmosphere with customizable RGB LED lighting and a hub design that feels certified for a Constellation explorer. Works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, and PC. 8TB of space lets you backup all your content without sacrificing files.

