Microsoft unveils new ‘high-tech fabric’ avionics Starfield Xbox Series X skin, more from $45

After the official Razer models hit store shelves from $35 recently, Microsoft is detailing its own official Xbox Series X skins today. Officially known as Xbox Series X Console Wraps, the new aesthetic accessories for your flagship Microsoft console are set to launch this fall with pre-orders starting today. Microsoft says the new skins “are delivering an option that’s more affordable and more sustainable than purchasing a special edition or limited edition console” with prices starting from $45 across three different designs. You can secure one here, and then head below for more details and closer look.

Microsoft’ unveils new’s new Starfield and camo Xbox Series X skins

The new official Xbox Series X skins are launching with three different design options. The first two include Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo treatments made to match the special edition Xbox Wireless Controllers of the same name. While the third comes in celebration of the upcoming launch of the highly-anticipated sci-fi RPG Starfield and is made to match perfectly with the sweet new headset and controller as well as Seagate’s officially licensed game drives.

The new Xbox skins feature solid core panels layered with high-tech fabric finishes that wrap around your console with “a custom, precision fit” using a hook and loop enclosure. On the inside they have printed silicone designs to “keep the wrap in place” while small feet were placed on the bottom “to ensure air can flow freely through the console.”

Here’s what Microsoft had to say about the new Starfield Xbox Series X skin:

The Starfield-inspired console wrap reimagines your console as an on-board avionics module, powering you through your adventures. Key internal console components are highlighted through outlined access panel and game inspired graphics. Technical call outs detail actual console functionality, with an in-game twist. This wrap has a soft smooth white high-tech feel, with vividly printed surface graphics that are tactile. The internal fabric has a soft precision sheen, with a silicone gravity wave print for cling and stability. Reach through the colorful Constellation ribbon to power your module on, and take to the stars with the bronze metallic Constellation insignia on the wrap closure.

All three models are now available for pre-order starting from $44.99 and are scheduled to begin shipping on November 10, 2023.

