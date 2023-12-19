Today’s best game deals: Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon $40, Resident Evil 4 $30, more

Update: Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on Sonic Superstars for Nintendo Switch down at $27.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 53% off and the best we have tracked since release.

Both Best Buy and Amazon are now offering Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon down at $39.99 shipped across all platforms. Regularly $60, this is a solid 33% price drop on the 2023 release and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer also matches the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since the game’s launch. Coming from the developers of the Dark Souls series and Elden Ring, AC6 marks a return for the long-running series in truly epic fashion. It might be a departure from the dev’s usual Soulsborne formula, but fans of the mech battle series (and games like it) will want to take a closer look here. A deep pilot and mech customization system joins fast-paced, high-octane action across a series of missions set on the planet Rubicon 3. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game and app deals.

***The very first official GTA 6 trailer is now live!

***Catch-up on the 2023 Annual Game Awards

Nintendo Switch game deals

Score Nintendo’s best holiday offers: OLED Switch bundles, more

Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500

NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!