Today’s best game deals: Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon $40, Resident Evil 4 $30, more

Update: Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on Sonic Superstars for Nintendo Switch down at $27.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 53% off and the best we have tracked since release.
Both Best Buy and Amazon are now offering Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon down at $39.99 shipped across all platforms. Regularly $60, this is a solid 33% price drop on the 2023 release and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer also matches the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since the game’s launch. Coming from the developers of the Dark Souls series and Elden Ring, AC6 marks a return for the long-running series in truly epic fashion. It might be a departure from the dev’s usual Soulsborne formula, but fans of the mech battle series (and games like it) will want to take a closer look here. A deep pilot and mech customization system joins fast-paced, high-octane action across a series of missions set on the planet Rubicon 3. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game and app deals.
***The very first official GTA 6 trailer is now live!
***Catch-up on the 2023 Annual Game Awards
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Tactica $40 (Reg. $60)
- FAR: Changing Tides eShop $6 (Reg. $20)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $20 (Reg. $50)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Best Buy SEGA game sale from $15
- Sonic, Samba de Amigo, Persona, more
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle eShop $14 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $25 (Reg. $60)
- With the included Mythological Pack
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle
Score Nintendo’s best holiday offers: OLED Switch bundles, more
Personalized Nintendo yearly recap now live!
Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon $40 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe $60 (Reg. $80)
- Forza Motorsport $49 (Reg. $70
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $35 (Reg. $70)
- The Last of Us Part I $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy XVI $40 (Reg. $70)
- Monster Hunter: World Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered pre-order $50
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage from $35 (Reg. up to $60)
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also on Xbox Series X
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $29.50 (Reg. $70)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $6 (Reg. $30)
- And even more…
- Sonic, Samba de Amigo, Persona, more
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members only
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
