Amazon KitchenAid holiday sale from $25: Grinders, blenders, mixers, more up to 30% off

As part of its holiday KitchenAid sale, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off a massive range of gear including blenders, coffee grinders, food processors, kettles, and more from $25. One notable deal has the KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder in various colors down at $139.99 shipped. This model is regularly listed at $180 these days, but it often times go for as much as $200 at Amazon. Today’s deal is at least $40 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is also matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon on all colors outside of the gray variant. This model provides as many 70 different grind options for everything from cold brew and French press applications to espresso and more. Inside, it carries “commercial-grade” stainless steel conical burrs alongside its 10-ounce capacity. Head below for more.

As we touched on above, the Amazon KitchenAid holiday sale is a wide-ranging one. Loaded with page after page of deals, this is a great time to shore up your retro-modern KitchenAid setup with various color options on everything from kettles and blenders to mixers and a whole lot more. You’ll find everything waiting for you right here.

Then head over to our home goods deal hub for more kitchen and cooking offers including Ninja’s Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender down at $60 and its Pods and Grounds coffee maker. The latter of which is now sitting at one of the best prices we have tracked with up to 42% in savings at the ready by way of the official Amazon listings. Scope out the details on that offer right here and then dive into everything else right here.

KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder features:

Our grinder automatically produces the ideal amount and consistency of grounds for every drink selection with Smart Dosing Technology.

Getting consistent grind size means delicious brewing every time. Achieve consistent grind sizes for all brew methods from French Press to Espresso with the KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder.

Discover your perfect grind, for every kind of brew. With 70 precise settings for a wide variety of grind sizes – from coarse for Cold Brew and French Press, to fine for Espresso and espresso drinks.

Commercial-grade, stainless steel conical burrs provide superior grinding precision, producing uniformly-sized grounds for optimal flavor extraction.

No need to flip your machine upside down—simply twist and lift the removable bean hopper to empty, exchange or refill with fresh beans between brews.

