Ninja's Pods and Grounds coffee maker hits one of its best prices yet at $75 (Reg. $130)

Justin Kahn
Ninja PB051 Pods and Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Amazon is now offering one of the best prices yet on the new Ninja PB051 Pods and Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker at $74.99 shipped. This model debuted this past summer at $130 and is now 42% or $55 off the going rate. Currently on sale for $80 directly from Ninja, today’s deal is the best price we can find and comes within $3 of the limited all-time low we tracked for Cyber Monday – the only time it has ever gone for less. Alongside the all-new modern design, this model can brew single-serve via K-Cup pods or with your own ground beans. Users can choose from various brew styles, including Classic, Rich, Over Ice, or Specialty, alongside several cup size options between 6 and 12 ounces – there’s also enough clearance to get your up to 8-inch travel mug right under the spout. Something you don’t often see on single-serve brewers, there’s also a built-in fold-away frother onboard to deliver delicious “lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-style drinks.” Head below for more details. 

If you would prefer something more focused on brewing an entire carafe with coffee, something like the Ninja CE251 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker is worth a closer look. This one sells on Amazon for $5 less and delivers a stainless steel-accented machine to your countertop with an adjustable warming plate. 

Ninja PB051 Pods and Grounds Coffee Maker features:

Brew a single-serve cup of coffee with grounds for ultimate flavor or with a coffee pod for ultimate convenience in one small footprint. Select Classic, Rich, Over Ice, or Specialty for your grounds or coffee pods. Brew a 6, 8, 10, or 12-oz. pod brew or choose from a 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 18, or 24-oz. grounds brew. Brew more drink options vs. a leading single-serve coffee maker. Brew a super-rich coffee concentrate that you can use to create delicious lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-style drinks.

Ninja

