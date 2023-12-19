Bring home Ninja’s Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender down at $60 today (40% off), more

Amazon is offering the Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 40% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked outside of the short-lived $51 offer we saw during Black Friday for a few days this year. This is a powerful 1,100W mid-sized option that is more than capable of taking care of your smoothies, protein shakes, iced cocktails, and meal prep – Ninja says it can handle “the toughest ingredients and pulverizes ice to snow in seconds.” It comes along with Auto-iQ preset programs that are “uniquely timed for smoothies and crushed ice” alongside a 24-ounce single-serve cup with a spout lid so you can take your beverage on-the-go. Head below for more details and Ninja holiday deals.

Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender features:

1100-peak-watt motor powers through the toughest ingredients and pulverizes ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks, smoothies, sauces, and more. 2 Auto-iQ preset programs are uniquely timed for smoothies & crushed ice – remove the guesswork with easy one-touch results. Unlock hidden nutrition from whole fruits and veggies. Extract a drink containing vitamins and nutrients from fruits and vegetables. By blending whole fruits and vegetables including portions that are usually discarded.

