Bring home Ninja’s Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender down at $60 today (40% off), more

Justin Kahn -
Amazon is offering the Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 40% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked outside of the short-lived $51 offer we saw during Black Friday for a few days this year. This is a powerful 1,100W mid-sized option that is more than capable of taking care of your smoothies, protein shakes, iced cocktails, and meal prep – Ninja says it can handle “the toughest ingredients and pulverizes ice to snow in seconds.” It comes along with Auto-iQ preset programs that are “uniquely timed for smoothies and crushed ice” alongside a 24-ounce single-serve cup with a spout lid so you can take your beverage on-the-go. Head below for more details and Ninja holiday deals. 

More holiday Ninja deals:

  • Ninja’s 7-in-1 Woodfire grill, smoker, and air fryer from $180
  • Ninja’s Woodfire 8-in-1 Pizza Oven hits one of its best prices at $285
  • Ninja’s steel NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker hits 2023 low at $60
  • Wake up to a Ninja CFP101 DualBrew Hot & Iced Coffee Maker at $120 
  • Ninja‘s 900W personal-sized Nutri-Blender Plus now down at $60
  • And even more

Yesterday we also spotted a new Amazon all-time low on Ninja’s 14-in-1 Combi All-in-One Multi-Cooker Air Fryer. Now $80 off the going rate, this model is $30 under the Black Friday price, coming in at $150 shipped at Amazon. All of the details you need are right here

Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender features:

1100-peak-watt motor powers through the toughest ingredients and pulverizes ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks, smoothies, sauces, and more. 2 Auto-iQ preset programs are uniquely timed for smoothies & crushed ice – remove the guesswork with easy one-touch results. Unlock hidden nutrition from whole fruits and veggies. Extract a drink containing vitamins and nutrients from fruits and vegetables. By blending whole fruits and vegetables including portions that are usually discarded.

