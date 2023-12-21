Today’s best iOS app deals: Don’t Starve, Final Fantasy, Chrono Trigger, Dragon Quest, more

Your Thursday collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below, and it’s a big one. The App Store has now begun to swell with deals on top tier titles as we move closer to the holidays and you’ll find everything waiting after the jump. But before that, be sure to check out the deals we are tracking on official Apple leather AirTag Key Rings, this offer on Apple’s latest 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro, and the 24-inch M3 iMac at $1,199 all-time low, alongside everything else you’ll find right here. As for today’s apps, highlights include Final Fantasy games, Chrono Trigger, Dragon Quest games, Iron Marines, SpongeBob, Don’t Starve, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE): $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE): $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: FF IV: THE AFTER YEARS: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Adventures of Mana: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST IV: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST V: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS: $18 (Reg. $28)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: D&D Lords of Waterdeep: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: What Remains of Edith Finch: $2.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Wreckfest: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Terraforming Mars: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Leo’s Fortune: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Endling: $5 (Reg. $10)

More iOS app and game deals still live

iOS Universal: King of Defense: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Artificial Superintelligence: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Recipes – Kids & Toddlers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Undead Horde 2: Necropolis: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Star Survivor: Premium: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MDScan + OCR: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Roundguard: $4.50 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: My Geography: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Paint By Number Creator: $1 (Reg. $5)

Don’t Starve Shipwrecked features:

Klei Entertainment has partnered with our friends at CAPY, creators of Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery, Super Time Force and Below; to bring fans of Don’t Starve the latest single-player expansion: Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked! In Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked, Wilson finds himself stranded in a tropical archipelago. He must learn to survive all over again in this new environment filled with new biomes, seasons, and creatures. Don’t let the tropical breeze lull you into a false sense of security – the world might be different, but it is still equal parts unforgiving and uncompromising. You will quickly find these islands are full to the brim with things that want to kill you.

