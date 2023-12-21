Today’s best game deals: Sonic Superstars 50% off all platforms, digital holiday sales, more

The new Sonic Superstars has now returned to $29.99 shipped via Amazon. This deal includes the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 versions, delivering a solid 50% in savings and the lowest prices we can find. While we did see an extremely short-lived offer at $28 on Switch recently, today’s deal is otherwise matching the best we have tracked on the latest entry to the long-running series. A “new Spin on a Classic,” Sonic Superstars focuses heavily on the high-octane 2D action that made the series so iconic in the first place, while expanding upon it with modern visuals and 4-player co-op. Leveraging the power of the Chaos Emeralds, players can “multiply, swim up waterfalls, change form, and more” whether playing as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, or Amy Rose. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

***The very first official GTA 6 trailer is now live!

***Catch-up on the 2023 Annual Game Awards

Nintendo Switch game deals

Score Nintendo’s best holiday offers: OLED Switch bundles, more

Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500

NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!