Today’s best game deals: Sonic Superstars 50% off all platforms, digital holiday sales, more

Sonic Superstars

The new Sonic Superstars has now returned to $29.99 shipped via Amazon. This deal includes the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 versions, delivering a solid 50% in savings and the lowest prices we can find. While we did see an extremely short-lived offer at $28 on Switch recently, today’s deal is otherwise matching the best we have tracked on the latest entry to the long-running series. A “new Spin on a Classic,” Sonic Superstars focuses heavily on the high-octane 2D action that made the series so iconic in the first place, while expanding upon it with modern visuals and 4-player co-op. Leveraging the power of the Chaos Emeralds, players can “multiply, swim up waterfalls, change form, and more” whether playing as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, or Amy Rose. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals. 

