Save up to $1,100 on connected Bowflex fitness bikes for today only, deals start from $900

Amazon is now offering a huge deal on the Bowflex VeloCore 22 IC Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike at $1,099.99 shipped. Regularly $2,200 and currently matched at Best Buy, this is a massive $1,100 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is the deepest deal we have tracked on this model via Amazon since this past summer, coming within $100 of the 2023 all-time low and making for a great chance to secure one before your new year’s fitness resolutions start up. There are certainly more affordable connected cycling experiences out there, but the VeloCore 22 enters with flagship features, like the 22-inch console with an HD touchscreen that connects to your Wi-Fi to access guided workouts (1-year JRNY membership included), your Netflix account, and more. Joining 100 levels of magnetic resistance, this bike also features 4-way adjustable handlebars, dual link pedals with toe cages, and Bowflex’s Leaning Mode that allows riders to physical lean into every turn during rides. Head below for more details and a notable deal on the 16-inch variant. 

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is also offering the Bowflex VeloCore 16 Bike down at $899.99 shipped. Delivering up to $900 in savings off the regular $1,800 price tag, this model is currently fetching around $1,500 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find via Best Buy. This one features a smaller 16-inch console display, but otherwise delivers on much of the same Bowflex connected riding action, leaning mode, and more. 

Bowflex VeloCore 22 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike features:

Explore addictive workouts from home with VeloCore, the ultimate indoor cycling experience that prompts you to explore something new – every day – from a 22” console that delivers daily custom workouts, guided coaching, streaming entertainment, and more. Workout while you stream your favorite shows from Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and Prime Video with our JNRY All-Access Membership; try it for free for 2 months. But what truly sets this smooth, addictive ride is Lean Mode – an active core-engagement feature that enables you to lean left and right, transforming your stationary ride into a fun, full-body fitness experience.

