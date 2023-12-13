9to5Toys Gift Guide: Laura’s five favorite fitness finds under $50

As 2023 comes to a close and with Christmas just a couple of weeks away, there is still time to find the perfect gift for the exercise enthusiast in your life at an affordable price. While the fitness market can be overwhelming to navigate as a consumer, I have narrowed down my top five best fitness finds for under $50 that range from athletic apparel to a massage gun that helps your body recover from a hard workout. Keep reading below the fold for details on my favorite fitness finds under $50.

Tribit Wireless Earbuds

Hands down the most important thing for me while working out is being immersed in music to keep me motivated – without good-sounding music, I tend to drag during a workout. The Tribit Wireless Earbuds are perfect for delivering a high-quality listening experience whether you’re going for a run outside, walking your dog, or hitting the gym. The Tribit Wireless Earbuds are available for $39.99 and come in black, white, or pink. Featuring up to seven hours of playback per charge, these earbuds include 6 sizes of eartips and 3 different earfin sizes, ensuring that they stay in your ears while exercising. They also sport IBX8 resistance, so if you get sweat, water, or drops of rain on your earbuds, there’s no need to worry about long-term damage. Easily paired with any Bluetooth device, grab your Tribit Wireless Earbuds here, and enjoy your next workout through them!

The Gym People High-Waisted Leggings

The Gym People’s high-waisted leggings come in at $24.99 in a range of colorways and sizes. With over 60,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, it’s easy to see why they’re a popular go-to for fitness lovers. Featuring moisture-wicking fabric to help keep you comfortable while working out and both interior and exterior pockets, these leggings are perfect no matter what type of workout you’re trying to conquer. What I like most about my Gym People leggings is that when I’m doing a squat, they don’t fall down, which is one of my biggest pet peeves while working out; usually, you have to pay big money for leggings that don’t require you constantly having to pull them up. Made from a four-way stretch material that gives you comfort and support, these leggings are a must-have.

Aerlang Massage Gun

Even if you aren’t someone who regularly exercises, no one ever gets mad at a high-quality, affordable massage gun. The Aerlang Massage Gun – available for $31.98 – will work out kinks and sores that you didn’t even know you had. With 20 intensity levels, the Aerlang Massage Gun gets between 1600-2600 rpms, allowing you to find a vibration that feels best for your body. Enjoy how quiet this massage gun is while relaxing on the couch watching Netflix and easily adjust the settings on its LCD touchscreen. Included with Aerlang Massage Gun are six massage heads, which can help you to target specific pain points in your body after a hard workout. Get yours in time for the holidays.

Sea to Summit Ultralight Day Pack

If you’re looking for a gift to give to the person in your life who loves a day hike, someone who just can’t get enough of walking in the woods, the Sea to Summit Ultralight Day Pack is the ideal purchase. For $44.95, this lightweight backpack is made from water-resistant Cordula Nylon and features a two-way zipper closure. The coolest thing about this pack, in my opinion, is that it can be scrunched up very small (to the size of a tennis ball!) and easily be tucked away in a purse or a larger carrying console. Don’t let how small it gets fool you, though – the Sea to Summit Ultralight Day Pack can fit up to 20 liters, meaning you can fit approximately 2-3 days of clothing and a small bag of toiletries inside of it.

Owala FreeSip for Sports and Travel

Owala has exploded onto the water bottle scene with its fun, bright colorway combinations and ability to keep liquid cold for hours, and the Owala FreeSip Stainless Steel Waterbottle for Sports and Travel is no exception. Coming in at $27.99, the Owala FreeSip for Sports and Travel features its patented FreeSip spout, allowing you to sip upright through the built-in straw or tilt back to drink from the spout’s opening. Additionally, this water bottle will keep your liquid cold for up to 24 hours because of its double-wall insulation and can easily fit into cup holders and gym bags, making it the ideal water bottle to take with you on a workout. Available in 24 or 32 ozs, see what all the Owala hype is about this holiday season.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!