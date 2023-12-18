Save $70 on Apple Watch Series 9 before stock runs out, now starting from $329

This morning we were able to report on the news that Apple will be halting sales of Apple Watch Series 9 wearables later this week, and for anyone looking to scoop one up beforehand we’re tracking some deals via both Amazon and Best Buy. Apple’s latest wearable is now dropping down to $359 shipped for the GPS 45mm style. It normally sells for $429, and is now seeing a $70 discount to its second-best price yet. The 41mm GPS is also on sale for $329, down from its usual $399 going rate. Best Buy is also getting in on the savings with a different mix of styles for both the 45mm and 41mm wearables. Go check out our coverage from 9to5Mac on what’s new this time around, and then head below for more.

While Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers will still be able to technically sell Apple Watch Series 9 past the Thursday cut off date, they will all only have the units available that are already on-hand. Part of the deal with the ban is that Apple can’t sell the smartwatches to anyone – even other retailers – and as we wait for a resolution to the infringement case, any stock that dries up will be the last available until a final agreement is worked out.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it.

