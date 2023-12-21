New all-time low has Lexar’s NM800 7,500MB/s heatsink SSDs starting from $50 via Amazon

After the launch of its new 2230 handheld model, Amazon is now offering the Lexar 512GB NM800 PRO Heatsink Solid-State Drive at $49.99 shipped. This one first launched in September of last year at $110 before quickly dropping down to $90. It has more recently been selling for between $60 and $83 with today’s deal landing at a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also still find the 1TB and 2TB models down at $71.99 and $129.99 shipped – both of these options are sitting at the second-best we have tracked on Amazon. They are equipped to upgrade your PC battlestation or a PlayStation 5 with PCIe Gen4x4 architecture and an integrated heatsink that “reduces heat for better performance [and] power efficiency to level up your gaming experience.” Alongside the up to 7,500MB/s speeds here, it also ships with a 5-year warranty. Head below for more details.

The Lexar NM790 without the integrated heatsink is a notable way to save even more cash while you’re updating your setup. This one is only a touch slower at up to 7,400MB/s, but you can land one starting from $40 shipped right now Amazon – all capacities are more affordable than the NM800 PRO.

And for all of you Star Wars fans, we are still tracking the best prices yet on Seagate’s “one-of-a-kind” 7,300MB/s Lightsaber SSD starting from $115 shipped. On the portable side of things, be sure to check out the brand new Express 1M2 from OWC with speeds reaching up to 3,151MB/s alongside USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity options. Our launch coverage with all of the details are waiting right here.

Lexar NM800 PRO Heatsink Solid-State Drive features:

Next-Gen PCIe Gen4x4 SSD Technology with cooling Heatsink-compatible with PlayStation 5 and PCs.

Integrated Heatsink reduces heat for better performance, power efficiency to level up your gaming experience, and reduce temperatures by up to 30%.

Unparalleled speed PCIe Gen4x4 interface: up to 7500MB/s read and 6300MB/s write – NVMe 1.4, with M.2 2280 form factor.

Leverages the latest 12nm controller providing lower power consumption and longer battery life.

Shock and vibration resistant with no moving parts.

Designed for hardcore gamers, professionals and creators.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!