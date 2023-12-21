New all-time low has Lexar’s NM800 7,500MB/s heatsink SSDs starting from $50 via Amazon

After the launch of its new 2230 handheld model, Amazon is now offering the Lexar 512GB NM800 PRO Heatsink Solid-State Drive at $49.99 shipped. This one first launched in September of last year at $110 before quickly dropping down to $90. It has more recently been selling for between $60 and $83 with today’s deal landing at a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also still find the 1TB and 2TB models down at $71.99 and $129.99 shipped – both of these options are sitting at the second-best we have tracked on Amazon. They are equipped to upgrade your PC battlestation or a PlayStation 5 with PCIe Gen4x4 architecture and an integrated heatsink that “reduces heat for better performance [and] power efficiency to level up your gaming experience.” Alongside the up to 7,500MB/s speeds here, it also ships with a 5-year warranty. Head below for more details.
The Lexar NM790 without the integrated heatsink is a notable way to save even more cash while you’re updating your setup. This one is only a touch slower at up to 7,400MB/s, but you can land one starting from $40 shipped right now Amazon – all capacities are more affordable than the NM800 PRO.
And for all of you Star Wars fans, we are still tracking the best prices yet on Seagate’s “one-of-a-kind” 7,300MB/s Lightsaber SSD starting from $115 shipped. On the portable side of things, be sure to check out the brand new Express 1M2 from OWC with speeds reaching up to 3,151MB/s alongside USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity options. Our launch coverage with all of the details are waiting right here.
Lexar NM800 PRO Heatsink Solid-State Drive features:
- Next-Gen PCIe Gen4x4 SSD Technology with cooling Heatsink-compatible with PlayStation 5 and PCs.
- Integrated Heatsink reduces heat for better performance, power efficiency to level up your gaming experience, and reduce temperatures by up to 30%.
- Unparalleled speed PCIe Gen4x4 interface: up to 7500MB/s read and 6300MB/s write – NVMe 1.4, with M.2 2280 form factor.
- Leverages the latest 12nm controller providing lower power consumption and longer battery life.
- Shock and vibration resistant with no moving parts.
- Designed for hardcore gamers, professionals and creators.
