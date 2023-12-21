Spark GO mini smart guitar amp and recording interface back at $99 Black Friday price

Reg. $129 $99
Spark GO mini guitar amp review

The official Positive Grid Amazon storefront has now brought back its Spark GO Ultra-Portable Smart Guitar Amp Black Friday deal at $99 shipped. Making for a wonderful music gift this season alongside the rest of our suggestions in this year’s guide, this versatile unit is now matching the lowest price we have tracked as well as this year’s Thanksgiving Week offer. Regularly $129, today’s offer is $10 under the discount we tracked ahead of Black Friday and delivers the best price we can find. As we detailed in our hands-on review, the Spark GO is a compact smart guitar amp that also works as a typical Bluetooth speaker and a recording interface for your Mac. Loaded with amp emulation tech by way of the companion app, there’s also some fun and productive learning experiences involved here. Get a complete breakdown right here and head below for more details. 

More Positive Grid Spark holiday deals:

You’ll also want to check out our hands-on review for the Spark MINI smart guitar amp as well as the brand’s creative connected RIFF guitar audio interface system

And be sure to browse through our aforementioned 2023 holiday gift guide for musicians and content-creators. You’ll find some notable recommendations on XLR interfaces, studio monitors of all sizes, MIDI controllers, and more. 

Spark GO Ultra-Portable Smart Guitar Amp features:

  • Spark GO features boundary-pushing computational audio that creates surprisingly big, full detailed tone for an amp its size.
  • Stocked with 33 amps and 43 effects, create your own custom preset or download 50,000+ tones from the ToneCloud community.
  • Search for your favorite songs and the Auto Chords feature will analyze and display chords for you – all in real-time.
  • Create your own virtual band with Smart Jam – an AI powered bandmate that listens and learns your playing style and jams along with you.

Positive Grid

