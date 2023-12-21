Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 sees 40% discount for the holidays at $60

Rikka Altland -
AmazonPortable Bluetooth SpeakersUltimate Ears
Reg. $100 $60

Amazon is now offering the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 for $59.99 shipped. Available in four different colorways, today’s offer drops from the usual $100 going rate in order to deliver one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers on the market for its all-time low. This is $40 off and only the third time we have seen it drop this low. Detailing everything that’s new this time around, our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

Arriving with a handheld form-factor that’s backed by IP67 water-resistance for serenading you in the shower and more, the speaker can also float in water and packs the brand’s usual fabric-wrapped design. That build is now made of recycled materials, and arrives with improved battery compared to the previous-generation model with 14 hours of playback on a single charge rounding out the package around a 360-degree internal speaker system and stereo support.

While the WONDERBOOM 3 is still the most compact release from the company, there is a new speaker in town that looks to offer a more capable listening experience. Ultimate Ears’ new EPICBOOM was just revealed earlier this fall, and debuts with some nifty new adaptive EQ tech and a larger, yet still waterproof housing. 

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 features:

ULTIMATE EARS WONDERBOOM 3 Ultra portable Bluetooth speaker with a surprisingly bigger 360-degree stereo sound that’s crisp, bassy, and ready to go with 14 hours of boom — anywhere you go. WONDERBOOM 3 is your ultimate companion whether you’re at the tailgate, a pool party, at home, or even in the shower. Bigger, longer, more sustainable. Bigger 360 sound. 14 hours of boom. Waterproof, dustproof and floatable. Double up for stereo sound. Durable, portable, with range.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…
Ultimate Ears

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Nintendo eShop holiday sale now live from $3: Mario, So...
VOLTME’s compact 140W 3-port USB fast charger see...
Spark GO mini smart guitar amp and recording interface ...
meross’ HomeKit smart garage door remote falls 42...
New all-time low has Lexar’s NM800 7,500MB/s heat...
Renogy fits solar panels and 9 ports into its Phoenix E...
Amazon KitchenAid holiday sale from $25: Grinders, blen...
Echelon Holiday Clearance Sale: Save up to $780 on bike...
Load more...
Show More Comments