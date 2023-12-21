Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 sees 40% discount for the holidays at $60

Amazon is now offering the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 for $59.99 shipped. Available in four different colorways, today’s offer drops from the usual $100 going rate in order to deliver one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers on the market for its all-time low. This is $40 off and only the third time we have seen it drop this low. Detailing everything that’s new this time around, our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

Arriving with a handheld form-factor that’s backed by IP67 water-resistance for serenading you in the shower and more, the speaker can also float in water and packs the brand’s usual fabric-wrapped design. That build is now made of recycled materials, and arrives with improved battery compared to the previous-generation model with 14 hours of playback on a single charge rounding out the package around a 360-degree internal speaker system and stereo support.

While the WONDERBOOM 3 is still the most compact release from the company, there is a new speaker in town that looks to offer a more capable listening experience. Ultimate Ears’ new EPICBOOM was just revealed earlier this fall, and debuts with some nifty new adaptive EQ tech and a larger, yet still waterproof housing.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 features:

ULTIMATE EARS WONDERBOOM 3 Ultra portable Bluetooth speaker with a surprisingly bigger 360-degree stereo sound that’s crisp, bassy, and ready to go with 14 hours of boom — anywhere you go. WONDERBOOM 3 is your ultimate companion whether you’re at the tailgate, a pool party, at home, or even in the shower. Bigger, longer, more sustainable. Bigger 360 sound. 14 hours of boom. Waterproof, dustproof and floatable. Double up for stereo sound. Durable, portable, with range.

