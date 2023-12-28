Renpho solar-powered smart scale tracks 13 essential body measurements for new $24 low

Amazon is offering the Renpho Solar Power Smart Scale for $23.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 40% off coupon. Released earlier this year, this smart bathroom scale has only received two previous discounts that brought the overall price down by increments of $10 each, with today’s deal nearly doubling the savings and landing as a new all-time low. With an eco-friendly solar-powered design, this scale uses high-precision manganese steel sensors to track and give readings on 13 essential body composition measurements: weight, BMI, body fat, visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, skeletal muscle, BMR, bone mass, metabolic age, fat-free bodyweight, body water, protein, and muscle mass. You can sync the scale with the Renpho Health app to track your progress over time – all while simultaneously being able to integrate with other health tracking apps like Samsung Health, Fitbit, Google Fit, and Apple Health. Head below to read more.

You can also earn extra savings when you bundle the above deal with two particular RENPHO devices. The first is a Renpho Cordless Jump Rope for $25, after clipping the on-page 15% off coupon. The second is a Renpho Smart Jump Rope for $17, after clipping the on-page 15% off coupon. Both items will receive an extra 5% off when you take advantage of this bundle offer.

Renpho Solar Power Smart Scale features:

Eco-Friendly Design: The use of solar technology for charging makes this scale a sustainable and eco-friendly choice. It helps you save money on battery replacements and reduces the environmental impact of disposable batteries.

Precision and Capacity: The scale features high-precision manganese steel sensors, providing accurate readings in small increments of 0.2 lb or 0.05 kg. It has a substantial weight capacity of up to 400 lbs or 180 kg.

Comprehensive Body Composition Data: This smart scale provides 13 essential body composition measurements, including body weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, and bone mass. It’s suitable for various health and fitness goals, from weight loss to muscle gain.

Multi-User Support: The scale can store profiles for unlimited users, making it suitable for families or roommates who want to monitor their health and fitness together. It even has a Baby Scale Mode for tracking the weight of babies or pets.

