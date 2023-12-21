Renogy fits solar panels and 9 ports into its Phoenix Elite power station briefcase at $300 (Save $150)

Amazon is offering the Renogy Phoenix Elite Portable Generator Station for $299.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. Down from its $450 price tag, it spent the year keeping to the same $396 rate that began at the end of last year, quickly rising to its MSRP after Black Friday sales had concluded. Today’s deal comes in as a 33% markdown off the going rate, marking a new and long-awaited all-time Amazon low.

Sporting a portable briefcase design, this generator station provides a 300Wh capacity that was made for weekend trips away from the home or emergency power needs. It combines two integrated and highly efficient 10W monocrystalline solar panels for effortless charging wherever and whenever you need it. You’ll also get plenty of ports for your device charging needs: four USB-As – two of which are 18W quick chargers – two DCs, an AC port with a 300W max output, a USB-C port with a 60W max, and a cigarette lighter port. During emergencies, it also features three lighting modes to help you navigate through power outages and is compatible with external solar panels for faster recharge rates.

If you’re looking for something with a bit more power, Amazon is also still offering the Renogy Phoenix 1000 Portable Power Station for $650, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. It offers up a 998Wh capacity with a 1,500W power output that can be expanded up to 1,997Wh with a max 2,700W output by linking two power stations together with a separately sold parallel kit. It comes with 12 ports: six ACs, three USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one cigarette lighter port.

If you’re in the market for a more personal power bank and/or charger, be sure to also check out our coverage of the recent deal for the UGREEN Nexode 145W 25,000mAh Power Bank that offers one USB-A port and two USB-C ports, one of which is a 100W fast-charging port that can fully recharge a 13-inch MacBook Air in just 90 minutes.

Renogy Phoenix Elite Portable Generator Station features:

Portable Design: Featuring a portable briefcase design with a sturdy carrying handle, the Phoenix Elite is the top choice for a weekend trip or an emergency.

Renewable Energy: Designed for off-grid applications, the Phoenix Elite combines two highly efficient 10W monocrystalline solar panels for effortless battery charging.

Diverse Recharging Options: Engineered with convenience and versatility in mind, the Phoenix Elite supports recharging from car sockets, AC adapters, USB-C wall chargers, and external solar panels.

Reliable Power Source: Equipped with a 300Wh rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack and multiple output ports, the Phoenix Elite is ready to provide long-lasting power for a wide range of mobile devices and small appliances.

【Package Contents】Renogy PHOENIX Elite Portable Solar Generator – 1, AC/DC Adapter – 1, 1Cigarette Lighter Plug to 5.5mm DC Adapter Cable -1, Solar Panel Connectors to 5.5mm DC Adapter Cable -1, USB-C to USB-C Cable -1

