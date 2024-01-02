LEGO’s ‘Return of the Jedi’ Star Wars Dioramas see first Amazon discounts from $64 (Save 20%)

Amazon today is offering the first chance to save on the new LEGO Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama. This set launched last spring and has stayed at the $100 MSRP since, only now just dropping for the first time. Thanks to this Amazon discount, the diorama sells for $79.99 shipped. It’s 20% off and marking a new all-time low – as you’d expect from the first-ever price cut. This 807-piece set celebrates the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi by recreating the epic end to the movie that has Luke confront Darth Vader and the Emperor. You can get a closer look at what to expect from the set in our launch coverage, or just head below as we detail a sale on another new LEGO Star Wars diorama set.

Alongside the Emperor’s Throne Room, the Amazon savings continue over to another one of the latest Star Wars Diorama sets. The new Endor Speeder Chase sells for $63.99 as it drops in price on Amazon for the first time. You’d normally pay $70, with today’s 20% discount marking the second-best offer to date. It dropped $4 below today’s price cut just once before last fall at another retailer in a short-lived sale, but now is starting off the year with some savings attached.

This 608-piece set assembles another iconic scene from Return of the Jedi, depicting the speeder chase scene from Endor. It has a pair of tall trees as well as Luke and Leia riding on a speeder chasing after a scout trooper. There’s the same black base we noted above, as well as Episode VI plaque and a printed plate on the front with a quote from Luke. We originally noted how overpriced the set was at launch, but now at $64 this is actually worth considering for your collection.

Just remember to go check out all of the entirely new sets that just hit store shelves for January. The first wave of brand-new creations for 2024 is here, with hundreds of releases spread across the likes of Star Wars, Marvel, Technic, City, and other themes. We break down what’s new and the highlights over in our usual monthly roundup.

More on this LEGO Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama:

Relive the dramatic climax of the classic Star Wars trilogy with this Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama (75352). It is packed with authentic details, including a Death Star window element designed especially for this set and Emperor Palpatine’s rotating throne. Capture the action with Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker LEGO minifigures, each with lightsabers, and Emperor Palpatine with 2 Sith lightning bolt elements.

