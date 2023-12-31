New LEGO sets for January 2024: Star Wars, Marvel, Polaroid camera, Technic, CMF, more

One of the biggest waves of LEGO sets all year is launching today to start off 2024. As the LEGO Group normally does every January 1, the company is launching a whole batch of all-new creations. This time around, you’ll find everything from the latest Star Wars and Marvel recreations to Technic, City, Ninjago, the new LEGO Ideas Polaroid, and many other new sets. Head below for the full scoop on all of the new LEGO sets available for January 2024.

After quite the eventful year for LEGO, 2024 is starting off strong with a massive collection of new creations from a wide variety of themes. Ranging from the latest from LEGO Star Wars, Marvel, Creator, and more, you can check out the entire collection right here, or continue reading as we break down the best of what’s now available from LEGO.

One of the most notable aspects of the new collection of LEGO January 2024 sets is just how many collectible builds are hitting store shelves. Normally, we just end up seeing a lot of playsets and builds for all ages, but this time around there’s plenty of more display-worthy models launching alongside more affordable kits from under $10.

All of the following kits will go live at midnight on January 1.

Star Wars

Normally the Star Wars wave of new LEGO sets would be starting out the new year with some absolutely bangers. This year, we’re getting just two sets. I’d definitely say that the quality is there for one of the builds, with the newest army builder arriving with plenty of long-awaited returns for the theme. For 2024, the new LEGO Clone Trooper and Battle Droid Battle Pack is marking the most notable release from a galaxy far, far away at the $29.99 price point.

The least exciting news from the LEGO Star Wars 2024 sets is the new 4+ set. This kit is from the animated Young Jedi Adventures series and leaves a lot up to the imagination. The ship is deemed the Crimson Firehawk ship and it debuts at the $49.99 price point with 136 pieces.

Marvel

The Marvel theme is picking up the slack left by the LEGO Star Wars 2024 release with a far larger assortment of January 1 releases. There’s the new Spider-Man vs. Sandman: Final Battle that serves as a follow up to last year’s Far From Home creation with a $37.99 price tag and 347 included pieces. Everyone’s favor mutants are also getting the brick-built treatment this year with a new X-Men X-Jet at $89.99. The largest buildable hero is also live, with Spider-Man’s Mask arriving with 487 pieces at a price tag of $69.99.

Alongside these three more notable releases, there’s also a pretty large collection of other sets. You’ll find some more affordable kits like the latest Mech Armor builds as well as more child-friendly models and everything else below.

Spidey vs. Green Goblin 10793: $19.99 | 84 pieces

| 84 pieces Team Spidey Web Spinner Headquarters 10794: $54.99 | 193 pieces

| 193 pieces Motorcycle Chase: Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock 76275: $9.99 | 77 pieces

| 77 pieces Venom Mech Armor vs. Miles Morales 76276: $14.99 | 134 pieces

| 134 pieces War Machine Mech Armor 76277: $14.99 | 154 pieces

| 154 pieces Rocket’s Warbird vs. Ronan 76278: $37.99 | 290 pieces

| 290 pieces Spider-Man Race Car & Venom Green Goblin 76279: $34.99 | 227 pieces

| 227 pieces Rocket and Baby Groot 76282: $59.99 | 566 pieces

Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera

The LEGO Ideas team is also starting off 2024 strong with the launch of one of January’s best new sets. The Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera is finally on store shelves and arrives with 516 pieces at the $79.99 price tag. This is a nearly life-sized recreation of the beloved and oh-so iconic instant camera, complete with brick-built Polaroid prints and some other fun inclusions.

Technic

Technic is always a popular theme amongst 9to5Toys readers, and the 2024 selection of new LEGO sets does not disappoint. There are some pretty neat new additions to the lineup, including some of the usual work vehicles and supercars alike.

Heavy-Duty Bulldozer 42163: $12.99 | 195 pieces

| 195 pieces Off-Road Race Buggy 42164: $19.99 | 219 pieces

| 219 pieces NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team 42166: $26.99 | 252 pieces

| 252 pieces Mack LR Electric Garbage Truck 42167: $32.99 | 503 pieces

| 503 pieces John Deere 9700 Forage Harvester 42168: $39.99 | 559 pieces

| 559 pieces NEOM McLaren Formula E Race Car 42169: $49.99 | 452 pieces

City

The LEGO City theme is going to space! It’s a trend we’re going to be seeing across the LEGO lineup for 2024, and to start off the year, January has a collection of new sets that take to the stars. They’re all based around prototype NASA designs for what the future of space travel will be live, and give us some pretty thrilling models.

Space Construction Mech 60428: $10.99 | 140 pieces

| 140 pieces Spaceship and Asteroid Discovery 60429: $19.99 | 126 pieces

| 126 pieces Interstellar Spaceship 60430: $19.99 | 240 pieces

| 240 pieces Space Explorer Rover and Alien Life 60431: $34.99 | 311 pieces

| 311 pieces Command Rover and Crane Loader 60432: $84.99 | 758 pieces

| 758 pieces Modular Space Station 60433: $109.99 | 1,097 pieces

| 1,097 pieces Space Base and Rocket Launchpad 60434: $134.99 | 1,422 pieces

If you prefer City sets to be well, based around an actual city, the theme will have another assortment of sets on store shelves, too. These builds are far more normal as far as what you’d expect from the theme, including vehicles for your LEGO town, new fire rescue playsets, and much more. Check out the new LEGO City 2024 sets for January down below.

Green Race Car 60399: $9.99 | 56 pieces

| 56 pieces Go-Karts and Race Drivers 60400: $9.99 | 99 pieces

| 99 pieces Construction Steamroller 60401: $9.99 | 78 pieces

| 78 pieces Blue Monster Truck 60402: $15.99 | 148 pieces

| 148 pieces Emergency Ambulance and Snowboarder 60403: $19.99 | 79 pieces

| 79 pieces Burger Truck 60404: $19.99 | 194 pieces

| 194 pieces Emergency Rescue Helicopter 60405: $19.99 | 226 pieces

| 226 pieces Race Car and Car Carrier Truck 60406: $29.99 | 328 pieces

| 328 pieces Fire Rescue Motorcycle 60410: $9.99 | 57 pieces

| 57 pieces Fire Rescue Helicopter 60411: $9.99 | 85 pieces

| 85 pieces 4×4 Fire Truck with Rescue Boat 60412: $34.99 | 301 pieces

| 301 pieces Fire Rescue Plane 60413: $54.99 | 478 pieces

| 478 pieces Fire Station with Fire Truck 60414: $79.99 | 843 pieces

| 843 pieces Sailboat 60438: $19.99 | 102 pieces

Creator 3-in-1

Red Dragon 31145: $9.99 | 149 pieces

| 149 pieces Flatbed Truck with Helicopter 31146: $19.99 | 270 pieces

| 270 pieces Retro Camera 31147: $19.99 | 261 pieces

| 261 pieces Retro Roller Skate 31148: $29.99 | 342 pieces

| 342 pieces Flowers in Watering Can 31149: $29.99 | 420 pieces

| 420 pieces Wild Safari Animals 31150: $64.99 | 780 pieces

| 780 pieces Space Astronaut 31152: $54.99 | 647 pieces

| 647 pieces Hamster Wheel 31155: $29.99 | 416 pieces

| 416 pieces Tropical Ukulele 31156: $29.99 | 387 pieces

| 387 pieces Exotic Peacock 31157: $19.99 | 355 pieces

Macaw Parrots

The LEGO Art theme has a new lineup debuting in 2024, with January seeing the very first release in the Fauna Collection. The Macaw Parrots set assembles another way to decorate your home with LEGO, and debuts with a $59.99 price tag. The 644-piece creation assembles two different parrots, each of which can mount up on your wall.

Collectible Minifigures Series 25

The latest Collectible Minifigures are also releasing in January! The 2024 LEGO lineup includes Series 25, offering 12 new blind-box figures to collect. There’s a pretty diverse list of minifigs this time around, including this Noir Detective, an Esports Girl, a modern remake of Basil the Bat Lord, a Paralympic Runner, and a Goat Farmer

Like all of the other Collectible Minifigure Series releases, these characters come in blind boxes that have a random figure included. You can check out the full list of who makes the cut in the lineup, and you’ll be able to either a single pack for $4.99 or a 6-pack with unique figures for $29.94.

Bouquet of Roses

The latest addition to the LEGO Botanical collection is debuting for January 1, with thew new Bouquet of Roses set. This model assembles twelve flowers in different stages, including four roses in full blown, four that are in the process of blooming, and four rose buds with some small white flowers. It all combines into a very lovely display piece that has all of the same unique parts usage and attention to detail that we’ve come to love about the LEGO Botanical series over the years.

There’s a $59.99 price point available, and enough time to score these ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Super Mario

The latest collection of LEGO Super Mario sets are also releasing for January 2024. There’s only three new builds this time around, which is far less than many of the waves in the past. It has been several years since the Nintendo theme based around electronic figures was released, and so many this is the beginning of the end as the LEGO Group and Nintendo look towards the upcoming Animal Crossing creations due out in March.

Yoshis’ Egg-cellent Forest 71428: $9.99 | 107 pieces

| 107 pieces Bowser’s Muscle Car 71431: $29.99 | 458 pieces

| 458 pieces Dorrie’s Sunken Shipwreck Adventure 71432: $44.99 | 500 pieces

Minecraft

Speaking of video game themes, there’s five new LEGO Minecraft sets for January 2024. There’s the same creative take on the in-game mobs and animals as we’ve been seeing from the theme for years, with some absolutely delightful sets featuring frogs, turtles, and more.

Steve’s Desert Expedition 21251: $10.99 | 75 pieces

| 75 pieces The Turtle Beach House 21254: $26.99 | 234 pieces

| 234 pieces The Nether Portal Ambush 21255: $37.99 | 352 pieces

| 352 pieces The Frog House 21256: $54.99 | 400 pieces

| 400 pieces The Devourer Showdown 21257: $44.99 | 420 pieces

Ninjago

Ninjago is one of LEGO’s most popular in-house themes, and the franchise has tons of new creations out for 2024. New this January are a series of buildable mechs with swappable parts, as well as gliders, dragons, and so much more. I adore the mechs this time around, with a focus on play that we really haven’t seen in a LEGO wave or theme in decades.

Kai’s Rising Dragon Strike 71801: $9.99 | 24 pieces

| 24 pieces Nya’s Rising Dragon Strike 71802: $9.99 | 26 pieces

| 26 pieces Arin’s Rising Dragon Strike 71803: $9.99 | 27 pieces

| 27 pieces Arin’s Battle Mech 71804: $15.99 | 104 pieces

| 104 pieces Jay’s Mech Battle Pack 71805: $9.99 | 78 pieces

| 78 pieces Cole’s Elemental Earth Mech 71806: $19.99 | 235 pieces

| 235 pieces Sora’s Elemental Tech Mech 71807: $19.99 | 209 pieces

| 209 pieces Kai’s Elemental Fire Mech 71808: $19.99 | 322 pieces

| 322 pieces Egalt the Master Dragon 71809: $69.99 | 532 pieces

Dreamzzz

One of my personal favorite themes right now, LEGO Dreamzzz, is getting some new sets for 2024. As the second wave of models from this new collection of kits, there’s five models debuting with pretty reasonable price points and all of the same fantastical and unique builds. I personally adore a few of these, and think that this is one of the stronger waves we’ve seen from a LEGO original property.

Mateo’s Off-Road Car 71471: $9.99 | 94 pieces

| 94 pieces Izzie’s Narwhal Hot-Air Balloon 71472: $19.99 | 156 pieces

| 156 pieces Mr. Oz’s Space Car 71475: $29.99 | 350 pieces

| 350 pieces Zoey and Zian the Cat-Owl 71476: $39.99 | 437 pieces

| 437 pieces The Sandman’s Tower 71477: $89.99 | 723 pieces

Monkie Kid

For January, Monkie Kid is also celebrating its fifth anniversary. I’m personally not sure where all of the time has gone since the theme was first introduced, but the latest wave of kits inspired by traditional Chinese folklore are delivering a pretty fun mix of creations. The conversation for me really begins and ends with the new Megapolis City 5th Anniversary set, which celebrates the theme with a new 2,330-piece city layout that is packed with some of the more unique brick-built architecture out there at the $189.99 going rate. There’s also three other models hitting store shelves this month, too.

Creative Vehicles 80050: $34.99 | 390 pieces

| 390 pieces Monkie Kid’s Mini Mech 80051: $54.99 | 556 pieces

| 556 pieces Mei’s Dragon Mech 80053: $99.99 | 990 pieces

Disney

Mini Disney Ariel’s Castle 40708: $39.99 | 557 pieces

| 557 pieces Belle’s Storytime Horse Carriage 43233: $15.99 | 62 pieces

| 62 pieces Elsa’s Frozen Treats 43234: $15.99 | 82 pieces

| 82 pieces Elsa’s Frozen Castle 43238: $44.99 | 163 pieces

| 163 pieces Rapunzel’s Tower & The Snuggly Duckling 43241: $84.99 | 623 pieces

| 623 pieces Disney Princess Market Adventure 43246: $99.99 | 817 pieces

Friends

LEGO Friends is also one of the big talks of the town this month. There’s a massive collection of new LEGO sets for January 2024, and there isn’t a better representation of the theme this time around than Andrea’s Modern Mansion. This giant 2,275-piece set is the largest we have seen from the theme, while assembling such a fun and trendy mansion build. It may be in the Friends collection, but there is nothing childish or girly about this model, which is frankly one of the best creations from the entire 2024 January wave. It has a $199.99 price tag, which shows you just how massive it is.

There’s also your typical roster of new sets from the LEGO Friends theme, which are listed below.

Hamster Playground 42601: $19.99 | 167 pieces

| 167 pieces Stargazing Camping Vehicle 42603: $29.99 | 364 pieces

| 364 pieces Heartlake City Shopping Mall 42604: $119.99 | 1,237 pieces

| 1,237 pieces Mars Space Base and Rocket 42605: $79.99 | 981 pieces

| 981 pieces Mobile Bakery Food Cart 42606: $10.99 | 125 pieces

| 125 pieces Autumn’s Baby Cow Shed 42607: $10.99 | 79 pieces

| 79 pieces Tiny Accessories Store 42608: $10.99 | 129 pieces

| 129 pieces Electric Car and Charger 42609: $15.99 | 170 pieces

| 170 pieces Karaoke Music Party 42610: $19.99 | 196 pieces

| 196 pieces Cat Playground Adventure 42612: $10.99 | 87 pieces

| 87 pieces Heartlake City Hospital Ambulance 42613: $34.99 | 344 pieces

| 344 pieces Vintage Fashion Store 42614: $44.99 | 409 pieces

| 409 pieces Pet Adoption Day 42615: $44.99 | 400 pieces

| 400 pieces Heartlake City Music Talent Show 42616: $64.99 | 669 pieces

| 669 pieces Farm Animal Sanctuary 42617: $54.99 | 489 pieces

| 489 pieces Pop Star Music Tour Bus 42619: $84.99 | 845 pieces

| 845 pieces Olly and Paisley’s Family Houses 42620: $99.99 | 1,126 pieces

| 1,126 pieces Heartlake City Hospital 42621: $109.99 | 1,045 pieces

| 1,045 pieces Farm Animal Vet Clinic 42632: $29.99 | 161 pieces

| 161 pieces Hot Dog Food Truck 42633: $19.99 | 100 pieces

| 100 pieces Horse and Pony Trailer 42634: $19.99 | 105 pieces

Seasonal

The LEGO Group has a list of new seasonal sets, which look to celebrate everything from the Chinese New Year to the arrive of spring later on in the year and more.

Festival Calendar 40678: $29.94 | 345 pieces

| 345 pieces Spring Animal Playground 40709: $12.99 | 172 pieces

| 172 pieces Hedgehog Picnic Date 40711: $12.99 | 166 pieces

| 166 pieces Japan Postcard 40713: $14.99 | 262 pieces

| 262 pieces Cherry Blossoms 40725: $14.99 | 430 pieces

| 430 pieces Auspicious Dragon 80112: $89.99 | 1,171 pieces

| 1,171 pieces Family Reunion Celebration 80113: $129.99 | 1,823 pieces

Classic

Last up, the LEGO Group is giving builders who want to just assemble whatever comes to their imagination some love with four new Classic kits. These are effectively just tubs of bricks, and each one has a different theme based around what you’re looking to assemble. It’s not like there are specific builds for each kit, just a bunch of pieces for really inspiring some creativity.

Creative Pets 11034: $34.99 | 450 pieces

| 450 pieces Creative Houses 11035: $54.99 | 850 pieces

| 850 pieces Creative Vehicles 11036: $54.99 | 900 pieces

| 900 pieces Creative Space Planets 11037: $34.99 | 450 pieces

