LEGO officially reveals new Emperor’s Throne Room and Endor Speeder Chase diorama sets

After seeing the new UCS X-Wing officially revealed this morning, the LEGO Group is looking to complete its roster of new sets for May 1. Ahead of Star Wars Day, we’re getting a look at two new creations from Return of the Jedi. Assembling the iconic Emperor’s Throne Room and a forest-y Speeder Bike Chase from Endor, both of the new diorama kits will arrive before Star Wars Day 2023.

LEGO reveals two new Star Wars Dioramas

The most hilarious part of today’s reveals is that the new LEGO Star Wars sets were already found on store shelves. Builders have had these in-hand for over a week now, and the LEGO Group is just now deciding to reveal them. Regardless, we’re getting a look at two new kits in their full glory!

Entering the Star Wars Diorama Collection, the new sets mark the second year that the LEGO Group has opted to recreate iconic scenes from a galaxy far, far away. Last year saw some love given to A New Hope and Empire Strikes Back, and now it’s time for Return of the Jedi to shine in honor of its 40th anniversary.

For that celebration, we have two models from Episode IV. There was originally going to be a third with Jabba’s Throne Room, but that has seemingly been delayed or even outright canceled. With reports that a Jabba’s Sail Barge is coming next year, it might make more sense for the company to be producing the minifigures at the same time, as there will likely be a lot of overlap between the two kits.

As for what we’re actually getting today, we’ll start with the more exciting of the two. The Emperor’s Throne Room recreates one of the film’s most recognizable moments as set number 75352. It’ll arrive next month at the $99.99 price point and stacks up to 807 pieces. While we’ve gotten this kind of set based around the final duel before, this is the most detailed yet with a focus on just the throne room itself. There’s the Emperor’s chair, a very detailed glass window behind it, and some other details that really make this build pop up on display.

Minifigures are another highlight, with three total characters making the cut. Given that this is the Emperor’s Throne Room, you’re getting Palpetine as well as Darth Vader. Luke makes the cut wearing his Return of the Jedi garb, as well as an all-new hair piece more accurate to his look in the movie.

Then there’s the smaller of the two, with the Endor Speeder Chase. This model still clocks in at a questional $79.99 price tag considering what you get, though there are 608 included pieces. As you’d expect from the name, the set recreates the scene from the moon of Endor in Episode IV, with Luke and Leia on the speeder bike chasing a Scout Trooper. Both the former minifigures are new and exclusive to the set, while the Scout is the same near-perfect figure we’ve seen before. There’s plenty of foliage scattered throughout the forest floor like you’d expect from planet, with two large tree builds completing the set.

Both of the new LEGO Star Wars Diorama Collection kits are going to be going up for pre-order later this week on April 7. That’s before a May 1 launch that arrives just ahead of Star Wars Day 2023. In true diorama fashion, both kits have a black base that includes a printed Star Wars plaque and a little quote tile for an iconic line said during each scene.

This also brings the total number of Star Wars dioramas up to five:

Emperor’s Throne Room

Endor Speeder Chase

Death Star Trash Compactor

Death Star Trench Run

Dagobah Jedi Training

As far as the rest of the LEGO Star Wars lineup for 2023, we also have quite a bit on tap. A new 630-piece Executor Super Star Destroyer was just officially revealed, going up for pre-order ahead of its May 1 launch. And speaking of May the 4th, we’re also expecting to see a new 1,950-piece UCS X-Wing hit the scene, too. Then for everything coming in the summer lineup, we broke down a collection of kits due out on August 1.

