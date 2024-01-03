Today’s best game deals: Gran Turismo 7 $40, Spider-Man Miles Morales $20, Celeste $6, more

Both Amazon and Best Buy are now offering PS5 gamers a chance to land a physical copy of Gran Turismo 7 down at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is a solid $30 or 43% price drop to deliver the lowest price we have tracked. This is the second-best we have seen and the lowest we have tracked outside of an extremely limited offer over the holidays last year. Described as a “Real Driving Simulator, 25 years in the making,” GT7 marks the return of classic cars, iconic tracks, and “fan-favorite modes like GT Simulation and Sport Mode.” There are over 420 cars available at Brand Central and the Used Car Dealership alongside “90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
***The very first official GTA 6 trailer is now live!
***Catch-up on the 2023 Annual Game Awards
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $35 (Reg. $50)
- Celeste eShop $6 (Reg. $20)
- TUNIC eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- Collection of ManaeShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Shovel Knight DigeShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Persona 5 Tactica $35 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins Plus $25 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $60)
- FAR: Changing Tides eShop $6 (Reg. $20)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Visions of Mana pre-order $60
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $20 (Reg. $50)
- Forza Motorsport $45 (Reg. $70
- Sonic Origins Plus $20 (Reg. $40)
- Alan Wake 2 $48 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Baldur’s Gate 3 $63 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- MLB The Show 23 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- PlayStation holiday sale 4,000+ titles up to 75% off
- Xbox holiday sale 1,400+ titles up to 50% off
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part I $37 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy XVI $44 (Reg. $70)
- Monster Hunter: World Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered pre-order $50
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage from $35 (Reg. up to $60)
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also on Xbox Series X
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!