Today’s best game deals: Gran Turismo 7 $40, Spider-Man Miles Morales $20, Celeste $6, more

Gran Turismo 7

Both Amazon and Best Buy are now offering PS5 gamers a chance to land a physical copy of Gran Turismo 7 down at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is a solid $30 or 43% price drop to deliver the lowest price we have tracked. This is the second-best we have seen and the lowest we have tracked outside of an extremely limited offer over the holidays last year. Described as a “Real Driving Simulator, 25 years in the making,” GT7 marks the return of classic cars, iconic tracks, and “fan-favorite modes like GT Simulation and Sport Mode.” There are over 420 cars available at Brand Central and the Used Car Dealership alongside “90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

