Annual Game Awards set to go live tonight: World premieres, PS5/Xbox deals, and more

The annual Game Awards will be live tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET in celebration of the biggest and most exciting releases of the year. And much like year’s past, we are now starting to see some wide-ranging PlayStation and Xbox digital sales go live ahead of time. While we hit on some of these deals in this morning’s roundup alongside the day’s best physical console game deals, both the Xbox and PlayStation digital stores are now offering hundreds of price drops on PS4/5 and Series X|S titles. Head below for more the deals and to follow along with the 2023 Game Awards when they go live later tonight.

Annual Game Awards deals

Everything from the latest sports and Star Wars titles to Cyberpunk 2077, Batman, Starfield, Street Fighter 6, Alan Wake, DOOM, LEGO games, and more are on sale for PlayStation and Xbox right now in celebration of the Game Awards. You can browse through the sales below or on the respective digital storefronts straight from your console:

Game Awards – Game of the Year Nominees

Tonight’s Game Awards presentation is set to be an exciting one – these things are usually filled with gameplay footage and world premieres. That’s on top of the actual performances and awards dotted throughout the evening. This year’s Game of the Year nominees are as follows:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Who do you think’s going to win it? it’s hard for me to imagine Tears of the Kingdom not taking it home, but with the success of Baldur’s Gate 3, the mass popularity of Spider-Man 2, and how well-received Super Mario Bros. Wonder was, it’s equally as hard to say at this point.

Either way, it will only be a few hours now until we find out for sure. You can follow along with tonight’s show down below via the official live stream:

Celebrate the best in video games and see what’s next at THE GAME AWARDS, streaming live in 4K on YouTube from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Geoff Keighley hosts this global showcase of video games with performances by The Game Awards Orchestra and more.

Exodus World Premiere Trailer at The Game Awards 2023

God of War Ragnarök Valhalla DLC World Premiere Trailer at The Game Awards 2023

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II World Premiere Trailer at The Game Awards 2023

Kemuri World Premiere Trailer at The Game Awards 2023

