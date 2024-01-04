Arcade1Up PAC-MANIA cabinet with 100-pack stickers on sale at $300 (Reg. up to $500), more

Walmart is now offering some notable deals on a pair of Arcade1Up’s PAC-MAN Legacy arcade cabinets. You’ll find the Bandai Namco PAC-MANIA Edition as well as the PAC-MANIA Edition with a 100-pack of stickers to customize the cabinet both at $299.99 shipped. Regularly up to $500, this is $200 off the going rate and the lowest prices we can find. Today’s deals are matching our previous mentions and the same prices you’ll find over at Best Buy right now. Both cabs feature the same 17-inch color displays and vintage arcade controls as well as 14 built-in retro games including PAC-MAN, PAC-MANIA, Super PAC-MAN, Galaga, Galaxian, Dig Dug II, and more. Where they differ is with the sticker pack you can use to decorate the cabinet (or anything else for that matter) – it really just comes down to which one you like the look of more. Head below for additional details.

If the brand’s larger 3/4-scale cabinets on display above are overkill for your needs, you can still bring some of the Arcade1Up vibes home for less with the Countercade lineup. As the name suggests, the Countercades shrink down the cabinet form-factor to something you can get on a shelf or table top and start at around $180 or so at the moment.

Arcade1Up Bandai Namco PAC-MANIA Edition features:

Bringing you authentic (and yes, way nostalgic!) arcade experiences in an easily assembled design, Arcade1Up game machines are must-haves for your family game room, fan cave, or a welcome distraction in the office. They play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. Originally founded under the name Nakamura Seisakusho in 1955, the company that would become BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. was initially in the coin-operated amusement ride business. Entering the video game Hope you’ve got a big arcade gamin’ appetite, because the Arcade1Up BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Legacy Arcade Game PAC-MANIA Edition includes a power packed line up of 14 games, in this gorgeous cabinet that includes a matching riser and light-up marquee.

