January’s PlayStation Plus FREE games are now live: Plague Tale Requiem, Evil West, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesFreeSonyPSN
Reg. $25+ FREE
January PS Plus freebies

The January PS Plus freebies are now live. Sony is ready to kick off the New Year with the first batch of PS Plus freebies now up for grabs for PlayStation Plus members. Last month saw LEGO 2K Drive, Power Wash Simulator, and Sable take center stage in the free game library, and subscribers can now head over to PSN to grab the first PS Plus freebies headlined by A Plague Tale Requiem. Head below for more details on the January PS Plus freebies. 

January PS Plus freebies

As is always the case, you’ll need to be at least a base-tier PlayStation Plus subscriber to score the monthly free games and maintain an active subscription to keep them. The January titles are now available to download and will remain so until Monday February 5, 2024. 

PS gamers can join the “top secret vampire-hunting institute” in Evil West – a game that regularly fetches $60 on PSN and Amazon in physical form – as well as scooping up a copy of the regularly $25 Nobody Saves the World  – “Master the art of transformation to become a Slug, Ghost, Dragon, and more in this new take on action RPGs.”

This month’s headliner is A Plague Tale: Requiem, a game that typically sells for around $43 or more on Amazon and can be added to your digital game library free of charge

Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo’s curse. But, when Hugo’s powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats. Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo. 

Dive into this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best console game deals, including God of War Ragnarök, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and much more. And then scope out the major Spider-Man 2 update coming early 2024 as well as the latest rumors on the potential PS5 Pro console

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Free

Sony PSN

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

SANDMARC unveils new adventure-ready magnetic content-c...
Grab Microsoft Project 2021 Pro in a New Year price dro...
Razer unveils ‘world’s first’ 240Hz O...
VOLTME’s 30W USB-C 2-port wall charger now 62% of...
Expand your smart home with a 4-pack of Linkind Matter ...
lululemon End of Year Scores adds additional markdowns ...
9to5Toys Daily: January 3, 2024 – Save on Apple Watc...
Razor’s latest Rambler 20 retro e-bike gets second di...
Load more...
Show More Comments