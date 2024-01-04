January’s PlayStation Plus FREE games are now live: Plague Tale Requiem, Evil West, more

The January PS Plus freebies are now live. Sony is ready to kick off the New Year with the first batch of PS Plus freebies now up for grabs for PlayStation Plus members. Last month saw LEGO 2K Drive, Power Wash Simulator, and Sable take center stage in the free game library, and subscribers can now head over to PSN to grab the first PS Plus freebies headlined by A Plague Tale Requiem. Head below for more details on the January PS Plus freebies.

January PS Plus freebies

As is always the case, you’ll need to be at least a base-tier PlayStation Plus subscriber to score the monthly free games and maintain an active subscription to keep them. The January titles are now available to download and will remain so until Monday February 5, 2024.

PS gamers can join the “top secret vampire-hunting institute” in Evil West – a game that regularly fetches $60 on PSN and Amazon in physical form – as well as scooping up a copy of the regularly $25 Nobody Saves the World – “Master the art of transformation to become a Slug, Ghost, Dragon, and more in this new take on action RPGs.”

This month’s headliner is A Plague Tale: Requiem, a game that typically sells for around $43 or more on Amazon and can be added to your digital game library free of charge.

Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo’s curse. But, when Hugo’s powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats. Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo.

Dive into this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best console game deals, including God of War Ragnarök, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and much more. And then scope out the major Spider-Man 2 update coming early 2024 as well as the latest rumors on the potential PS5 Pro console.

