Today’s best game deals: God of War Ragnarök $40, Assassin’s Creed Mirage $35, more

As part of its hangover holiday PlayStation sale and joining the ongoing PSN holiday event, Amazon is now offering God of War Ragnarök on PS5 for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 43% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find – it is also matched in digital form via the PlayStation Store. While we have seen this one go for less in the past alongside a brief offer at $35 over Black Friday, this is still a notable chance to add one of the best PS5 games to your collection if you’re yet to do so. The latest entry in the beloved, long-running franchise delivers breath-taking visuals and visceral combat. It takes Kratos and Atreus through the Fimbulwinter set against the backdrop of the “Norse Realms torn asunder by the fury of the Aesir.” Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 eShop $6 (Reg. $15)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Celeste eShop $6 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $35 (Reg. $50)
- TUNIC eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- Collection of ManaeShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Shovel Knight DigeShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Persona 5 Tactica $35 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins Plus $25 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $60)
- FAR: Changing Tides eShop $6 (Reg. $20)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage from $35 (Reg. $50+)
- Visions of Mana pre-order $60
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $20 (Reg. $50)
- Forza Motorsport $45 (Reg. $70
- Sonic Origins Plus $20 (Reg. $40)
- Alan Wake 2 $48 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Baldur’s Gate 3 $63 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- MLB The Show 23 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- PlayStation holiday sale 4,000+ titles up to 75% off
- Xbox holiday sale 1,400+ titles up to 50% off
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part I $40 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy XVI $44 (Reg. $70)
- Monster Hunter: World Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered pre-order $50
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also on Xbox Series X
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
