Today’s best game deals: God of War Ragnarök $40, Assassin’s Creed Mirage $35, more

As part of its hangover holiday PlayStation sale and joining the ongoing PSN holiday event, Amazon is now offering God of War Ragnarök on PS5 for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 43% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find – it is also matched in digital form via the PlayStation Store. While we have seen this one go for less in the past alongside a brief offer at $35 over Black Friday, this is still a notable chance to add one of the best PS5 games to your collection if you’re yet to do so. The latest entry in the beloved, long-running franchise delivers breath-taking visuals and visceral combat. It takes Kratos and Atreus through the Fimbulwinter set against the backdrop of the “Norse Realms torn asunder by the fury of the Aesir.” Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

