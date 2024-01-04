Bang & Olufsen’s originally $499 Beoplay Portal Wireless ANC gaming headset now at $170

Today only, Woot is offering the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Gaming Headphones for $169.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This high-end set of gaming headphones is now $329 under the original $499 price tag. The last time they were available directly from Amazon they carried a $256 price tag and are now at the lowest price we can find. Featuring adaptive active noise cancellation tech, they are designed to eliminate “all unwanted background noise” alongside a virtual surround sound experience with Dolby Atmos support. Customizable EQ settings also join what the brand refers to as an “innovative virtual boom-arm” mic that is made up of four separate mics in combination with “Own Voice technology” to ensure clear communication on PlayStation and PC platforms. Head below for more details. 

If you’re not sold on the more premium Bang & Olufsen solution and don’t want to wait for the release of the new PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset next month (they are currently available for pre-order at $150), something like the PULSE 3D Wireless Headset from Sony at $100 is a notable option for PlayStation gamers – they too will work on PC systems. 

Be sure to scope out our coverage of the new Logitech Astro A50 X set here’s everything you need to know about the latest 2024 models from Sony. The new PS5 Pulse Explore wireless buds and Elite headset are set to launch a new generation of first-party audio solutions from the brand this year, complete with its latest wireless tech and more – all of the details you need are waiting right here.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Gaming headphones:

Designed to make the most of your gaming experience, with a lossless connection to PlayStation and PC and intuitive controls. Fully immerse yourself in your game, wherever you are – with ANC that eliminates unwanted background noise. A lightweight frame, luxurious materials and an ingenious design means these gaming headphones can be comfortably worn all day. Utterly immersive, virtual surround sound powered by Dolby Atmos – take your gaming experience to the next level.

