Sony’s new PS5 Pulse Explore wireless buds and Elite headset pre-orders go live next week, more

After the initial official debut back in August alongside the new PS5 Portal Player, we now have new details and pre-order information on Sony’s upcoming Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, Pulse Elite wireless headset, and additional PlayStation Link USB adapters. Just after the launch of the new INZONE sets (full review here), Sony’s next-generation PlayStation headsets are now slated to go up for pre-order in just over a week’s time. Head below for more details.

Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds pre-order

Sony has now updated its announcement post with new details on the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and Pulse Elite wireless headset. Ahead of the official launch day starting in December (more details on that below), pre-orders are now scheduled to go live starting on Thursday, November 9 at 10am local time:

Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, Pulse Elite wireless headset, and additional PlayStation Link USB adapters will be available to pre-order starting Thursday, November 9 at 10am local time. Pre-orders will be available in U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

Sony says the early sales will be available through direct.playstation.com and select retailers as well as “through select retailers in other global markets starting on the same day.”

Pulse Explore wireless earbuds are slated to officially release and begin shipping on December 6, 2023 in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Japan, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand with a global rollout elsewhere in “the following months.”

The over-ear Pulse Elite wireless headset is scheduled to release in “most global markets starting February 21, 2024, and throughout the following months. “

As for the PlayStation Link USB Adapter – it “can be used on PC and Mac, so players can connect Pulse Elite or Pulse Explore to experience the same lossless and low latency audio,” it will be included with Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore, but will also be available as a standalone purchase at 24.99 USD | 24.99 EURO | 19.99 GBP | 3,480 YEN.

Standalone adapters will launch starting December 6, 2023, in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Japan, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. PlayStation Link USB Adapter will continue to roll out globally in the following months.

Now all we need is the pre-order and launch date details for the new PlayStation 5 slim designs.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!