SteelSeries’ 2023 Arctis Nova 4X multi-platform wireless gaming headset drops to $100, more

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4X/P wireless gaming headset for $99.99 shipped, and that includes both the Xbox and the PlayStation versions (both models work with PC and other platforms as well). Regularly $125, this is a solid 20% price drop and best we can find. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked since they appeared on Amazon in summer 2023. They feature a custom-designed Nova acoustic system alongside a “first-in gaming” pro-grade parametric EQ to customize your sound. From there, you’ll land the brand’s AI-powered noise cancelling microphone that “silences background noise to give you crystal clear comms” alongside wireless connectivity via the 2.4GHz pocket-sized USB-C dongle. The 36-hour battery life with a 15-minute quick charge over USB-C that adds an additional 6 hours rounds out the highlights here. Head below for more.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4X wireless gaming headset features:

Custom-designed Nova Acoustic System features best-in class audio for gaming with High Fidelity Drivers. Fully customize your ideal sound experience with a first-in gaming Pro-grade Parametric EQ. The fully retractable ClearCast Gen 2 mic silences background noise to give you crystal clear comms, backed by Sonar Software’s powerful AI algorithms. The latest in wireless technology, Quantum 2.0, brings an extremely low-latency experience with 2.4GHz, using a pocket-sized USB-C dongle.

