SteelSeries’ 2023 Arctis Nova 4X multi-platform wireless gaming headset drops to $100, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesSteelSeries
Reg. $125 $100

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4X/P wireless gaming headset for $99.99 shipped, and that includes both the Xbox and the PlayStation versions (both models work with PC and other platforms as well). Regularly $125, this is a solid 20% price drop and best we can find. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked since they appeared on Amazon in summer 2023. They feature a custom-designed Nova acoustic system alongside a “first-in gaming” pro-grade parametric EQ to customize your sound. From there, you’ll land the brand’s AI-powered noise cancelling microphone that “silences background noise to give you crystal clear comms” alongside wireless connectivity via the 2.4GHz pocket-sized USB-C dongle. The 36-hour battery life with a 15-minute quick charge over USB-C that adds an additional 6 hours rounds out the highlights here. Head below for more. 

More SteelSeries headset deals:

While we are talking SteelSeries, be sure to scope out our hands-on review of the brand’s latest Alias mics. And then swing by our PC gaming deal hub for even more options to upgrade your battlestation at a discount, as well as our first look at the new 240Hz OLED and 4K display tech on Razer’s latest Blade gaming laptops

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4X wireless gaming headset features:

Custom-designed Nova Acoustic System features best-in class audio for gaming with High Fidelity Drivers. Fully customize your ideal sound experience with a first-in gaming Pro-grade Parametric EQ. The fully retractable ClearCast Gen 2 mic silences background noise to give you crystal clear comms, backed by Sonar Software’s powerful AI algorithms. The latest in wireless technology, Quantum 2.0, brings an extremely low-latency experience with 2.4GHz, using a pocket-sized USB-C dongle.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
SteelSeries

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Jackery’s Explorer 1500 Pro portable power station wi...
Gap Factory’s Great Sale offers up to 75% off + e...
Second-best price yet lands on Logitech’s MX Mech...
Today’s best game deals: Lords of the Fallen $45 ...
Anker’s new Nano 10,000mAh power bank has a built...
L.L. Bean’s Biggest Sale of the Year takes up to ...
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 starts off the year with second-...
8Bitdo’s official Xbox Series X|S Arcade Stick ga...
Load more...
Show More Comments