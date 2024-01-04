Razer unveils ‘world’s first’ 240Hz OLED and 4K display tech on new Blade gaming laptops

The new Razer Blade 16 and Blade 18 gaming laptops are next on deck for the CES 2024 announcements. The leading gaming brand is now revealing details on what its calls “world’s first display innovations” in the latest iterations of its portable gaming rigs that “underscore Razer’s commitment to being at the forefront of technological excellence.” Head below for more details.

The new Razer Blade 16 and Blade 18 gaming laptops have arrived

Both of the new Razer Blade 16 and Blade 18 gaming laptops feature what the brand is positioning as ground-breaking display technology designed in conjunction with the folks at Samsung.

We are thrilled to collaborate with Razer on the 2024 Blade 16, bringing the first ever OLED 240Hz 16” display to the gaming world. This innovative display not only showcases our commitment to advancing OLED technology but also marks a significant milestone in gaming display evolution.

The new Razer Blade 16 features the “world’s first OLED 240Hz 16-inch display” alongside a 0.2ms response that enables “higher hit rates and reduced trigger times.” The QHD+ (2560×1600) resolution on this model also joins another world’s first – VESA ClearMR 11000 certification on a laptop – alongside a 1M:1 contrast ratio and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.

As far as the larger Razer Blade 18 goes, the innovations keep coming. This model is being announced with the “world’s first 4K 165Hz 18-inch display” that aims “to set a new benchmark in large-screen gaming laptops.”

The 18 is the most powerful Blade in the lineup with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and NVIDIA G-Sync support that combines with the ability to cover “25% more color space than the standard sRGB” – up to 100% DCI-P3 Color Space.

Both the Razer Blade 16 and Blade 18 displays are Calman Verified, ensuring the most accurate color right out of the box. Each panel undergoes individual factory calibration, delivering DCI-P3 100% color gamut for true-to-life imagery, as the creators intended. Furthermore, seamlessly integrated high-grade CNC aluminum unibody construction, the 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 89% screen-to-body ratio, and the ultra-thin bezels create an immersive viewing experience that is as visually stunning as it is durable.

Razer already made some of the more compelling gaming laptops out there, and the new high-grade CNC aluminum unibody machines with up to 89% screen-to-body ratio seemingly takes things even further with the new display technology – they are “just a glimpse of what the full 2024 generation of Razer Blade 16 and Blade 18 will offer.” But, according to today’s press release, we will have to wait for the full reveal when the machines go on display at CES 2024 to see them in action for ourselves.

Update: We will update this post with more imagery when it comes available.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!