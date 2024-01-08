Today’s best game deals: Diablo IV $45 on PS5/Xbox, Resident Evil 4 $30, more

Amazon is now offering Diablo IV on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 36% off and the best we can find. Today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low on PS5 and comes in on par with the best we have tracked there on a copy for Xbox. The latest entry in the series debuted last year as the new next-gen action RPG experience in the franchise with “endless evil to slaughter, countless abilities to master, nightmarish dungeons, and legendary loot.” Players can embark on the campaign solo or with friends to explore the “beautifully dark settings and a gripping story,” or dive into “expansive end game and shared world where players can meet in towns to trade, team up to battle World Bosses, or descend into PVP zones to test their skills against other players…with cross-play and cross-progression on all available platforms.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

***The very first official GTA 6 trailer is now live!

***Catch-up on the 2023 Annual Game Awards

