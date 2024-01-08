Today’s best iOS app deals: ScourgeBringer, Boxville, Notebooks, and much more

We are ready to kick off the week in iOS game and app deals with some fresh new offers courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Alongside all of the exciting new announcements from CES 2024, this morning also saw some solid deals on Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Air with the rest of the ongoing Apple deals waiting right here. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Boxville, ScourgeBringer, Sigma Theory, Notebooks – Write and Organize, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Clear Lists: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ScourgeBringer: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmon: $7 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Boxville: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Sigma Theory: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Notebooks – Write and Organize: $12.50 (Reg. $16.50)

iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 10: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro by Mastersoft: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $4)

Today’s best game deals: Diablo IV $45 on PS5/Xbox, Resident Evil 4 $30, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Memory Trainer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Adventures of Mana: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Le Havre (The Harbor): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Color Sheep: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Geography: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Millimeter Pro – screen ruler: $1 (Reg. $4)

ScourgeBringer features:

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious entity wreaked havoc on all humanity, ScourgeBringer puts you in the shoes of the deadliest warrior of her clan: Kyhra. Help her to explore the unknown and slash her way through ancient machines guarding the seal of her past, and maybe the redemption of humanity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!