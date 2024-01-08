Save $249 on Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Air at second-best price yet of $1,050

Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air is starting off the week with some savings attached thanks to an Amazon sale. The newer form-factor addition to the macOS lineup normally sells for $1,299, but right now when you clip the on-page coupon, it will drop down to $1,049.99 shipped. This is $249 off that typical price tag and matching the best we’ve seen outside of exclusive offers for My Best Buy members. It’s the second-best price overall and comes within $50 of those member-only sales from back over the holiday shopping season last fall. We offer a taste of what to expect in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today. Below the fold we offer some extra insight on the offer, too.

The shiny new addition to the macOS roster arrives as the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today.

We’re also still tracking a chance to save on another one of Apple’s latest releases in the macOS space, too. The new 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro may drop down the screen real estate, but it does step up to an even more capable chip with $199 in savings attached as part of an on-going New Year’s sale at $1,400.

Otherwise, you can still find all of today’s best deals are where they always are – over in our Apple guide. With notable price cuts across everything from the latest M2 and M3 devices to other accessories and more, there are plenty of all-time lows on tap to complement some other rare offers.

15-inch M2 MacBook Air features:

The 15-inch MacBook Air is impossibly thin and has a stunning Liquid Retina display. Supercharged by the M2 chip—and with up to 18 hours of battery life¹—it delivers incredible performance in an ultraportable design. 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color for vibrant images and incredible detail.

