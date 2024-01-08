Marshall’s Minor III wireless buds with 25-hour battery life land at new $88 Amazon low today

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Minor III True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $87.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this is 32% or $42 off the going rate, $11 under the current sale price directly from Marshall, and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is also a couple bucks under last year’s Black Friday price to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. This set differentiates itself with a vintage-inspired black textured design that really makes them standout among all of the flat plastic competitors out there. From there, you’ll find typical Bluetooth streaming functionality, 12 mm drivers, touch-sensitive controls directly on the buds to control playback and taking calls without pulling your phone out, as well as up to 25-hour battery life with the included charging case. Check out our hands-on review for more details and then head below.

If a more casual set of cans that aren’t as pricey will do the trick for your needs, we generally recommend the Anker Soundcore models and the Life P3i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds at under $50 are a notable option.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Bose New Year sale is in full swing with some solid offers on its world-class ANC buds as well as speakers and more with up to 50% in savings.

Be sure to check out the updated version of JBL’s earbuds that debuted today at CES 2024 with an onboard touchscreen charging case as well as the latest from Urbanista and our review of Skullcandy’s new Dime 3 set.

Then head straight over to our end-of-year roundup of the best wireless earbuds in the game for a better idea of our favorite options.

Marshall Minor III True Wireless In-Ear Headphones features:

Marshall signature sound without any extra clutter – just grab your music and go.Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears

Minor III is truly wireless, giving you the absolute freedom of listening without wires, while delivering the same powerful audio

