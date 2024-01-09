Today’s best iOS app deals: Maglev Metro, Concordia, Eight-Minute Empire, and more

Today’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready to go down below courtesy of Apple’s App Store. Alongside the software offers, we are also tracking a solid price drop on Apple Watch Series 8 alongside everything else in our curated deal hub. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Maglev Metro, Concordia: Digital Edition, Steam: Rails to Riches, Eight-Minute Empire, Charterstone: Digital Edition, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Clear Lists: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Maglev Metro: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Concordia: Digital Edition: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Istanbul: Digital Edition: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Unmatched: Digital Edition: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Charterstone: Digital Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Laserhouse: Crypto Laser Eyes: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $4)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: ScourgeBringer: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmon: $7 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Boxville: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Sigma Theory: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Notebooks – Write and Organize: $12.50 (Reg. $16.50)

iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 10: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro by Mastersoft: $3 (Reg. $4)

Maglev Metro features:

In Maglev Metro, utilize state-of-the-art magnetic levitation technology to build a metropolitan rail system, transporting workers and robots beneath the city. Replace aging Manhattan and Berlin subway systems with newer, faster, quieter technology. Enhance your rail system’s abilities so that your passengers arrive at their destinations first.

