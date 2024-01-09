Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2 $40, Yoshi’s Crafted World $40, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $60 $40
Mario Day 2023 Super Mario Maker 2

After going out of stock for a short time, Walmart has brought back its Super Mario Maker 2 deal at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the same price we saw over the holidays last year and the lowest we can find. This one is currently selling for over $47 on Amazon where it last landed at the $39 all-time low in late 2022. If you haven’t scored a copy of SMM2 for your Switch library yet, now’s as good a time as any. Loaded with over 100 Nintendo made courses and thousands more user-created challenges, this is the 2D Mushroom Kingdom game that keeps on giving. It also allows gamers to flex their creativity and create their own courses from scratch using a simple editing suite, before sharing them with the rest of the Super Mario Maker community.  Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

