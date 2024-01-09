Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2 $40, Yoshi’s Crafted World $40, more

After going out of stock for a short time, Walmart has brought back its Super Mario Maker 2 deal at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the same price we saw over the holidays last year and the lowest we can find. This one is currently selling for over $47 on Amazon where it last landed at the $39 all-time low in late 2022. If you haven’t scored a copy of SMM2 for your Switch library yet, now’s as good a time as any. Loaded with over 100 Nintendo made courses and thousands more user-created challenges, this is the 2D Mushroom Kingdom game that keeps on giving. It also allows gamers to flex their creativity and create their own courses from scratch using a simple editing suite, before sharing them with the rest of the Super Mario Maker community. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 eShop $6 (Reg. $15)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Celeste eShop $6 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Tactica $35 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins Plus $25 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Xbox digital Last Chance sale up to 60% off
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage from $35 (Reg. $50+)
- Visions of Mana pre-order $60
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $20 (Reg. $50)
- Forza Motorsport $45 (Reg. $70
- PlayStation holiday sale 4,000+ titles up to 75% off
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part I $40 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy XVI $44 (Reg. $70)
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also on Xbox Series X
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
- Also matched on Xbox
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
