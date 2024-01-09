Apple Watch Series 8 clearance lands on Amazon starting from $289 (Save $110)

Amazon is now clearing out Apple Watch Series 8 models with $110 discounts to some of the best prices we’ve ever seen. The 41mm GPS style leads the way and now hits $289 shipped from its original $399 price tag. This is marking the second-best discount we’ve ever seen, and has only been beaten once before in a 1-day sale over a month ago. It comes joined by the 45mm GPS Series 8 at $319, which is down by the same $110 from its usual $429 going rate. This is the third-best discount to date, too. Several case styles are included in the sale, too. Head below for all of the details.

All eyes right now might be focused on the new Series 9 now that the newer iteration of wearable began shipping last fall. But Apple Watch Series 8 still delivers plenty of features that make it a compelling upgrade over older models – let alone as good of a place to start with closing your rings as ever before. Those sentiments are made better by the 50% discount landing today, especially considering just how little is new this time around. Our besties over at 9to5Mac have the full scoop on what’s new with the 2023 model, but the highlights are largely the 2,000-nit screen, pinch gestures, and the S9 chip.

The whole device comes centered around an always-on display and backed by the S8 chip that enables the improved gyroscope and accelerometer tech that combines to offer crash detection. On top of being able to monitor overnight sleep, there’s an onboard temperature sensor to go alongside ECG capabilities, blood oxygen monitoring, and stats on all of your other daily exercise.

If none of the bands included with today’s Apple Watch discounts are quite the style you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. Advanced sensors provide insights to help you better understand your health. New safety features can get you help when you need it. The bright, Always-On Retina display is easy to read, even when your wrist is down. Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone, even while traveling internationally. Use Family Setup to manage Apple Watch for family members who don’t have an iPhone.

