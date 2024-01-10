Score a 4-port 10Gb/s UGREEN USB-C hub starting from just $20 Prime shipped today

If you’re looking for a quick, easy, and affordable way to expand your connectivity options on MacBook or any other USB-C machine, these UGREEN hub deals are worth a look. Coming by way of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, you’ll find its 4-port hub with two USB-C ports and two USB-A jacks on sale for $19.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $30, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find – it is also matching the previous deal we saw over the holidays last year. If you would prefer the model with four USB-C ports instead, that one regularly sells for $30 as well and is now down at $22.99, which is also matching the previous deal price for one of the lowest totals we have tracked since release last summer. Both ship free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Head below for more details.

You’re looking at a pair of budget-friendly 10Gb/s USB-C hubs ready to expand your connectivity capabilities for the price of a few cups of coffee. They both feature USB-C/A 3.2 ports and measure out an ultra-portable 2.7 inches by 1.5 inches in size that will work at home and on the road.

Mac mini users will also want to scope out the brand new Stand and Hub with a built-in NVMe SSD slot Satechi just unveiled. And then head over to our Mac accessories hub for more ways to expand and upgrade your setup at a discount. Some highlights there include a look at the new Rugged Mini portable SSD lineup from LaCie as well as a host of keyboards, portable storage, and stand deals.

UGREEN 4-port USB-C hub features:

4 Ports USB Hub: The USB C Hub Multiport Adapter transforms your laptop’s USB-C port into 2 USB-C 3.2 and 2 USB-A 3.2 data ports. The 4 ports can easily connect various USB peripheral devices and work at the same time, quickly improving work efficiency. (Note: The USB-C ports does not support video output or charging)

10Gbps Data Transfer: The 4-port USB C 3.2 Hub supports data transfer speeds up to 10Gbps. It is twice faster than 5Gbps devices, achieving the fastest transfer speed currently. A 20GB file can be transferred in just 16.4 seconds, so you no longer need to spend extra waiting time.

Wide Compatibility: No additional drivers or software required, just plug and play.

