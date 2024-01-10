Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Shining Pearl 50% off, Sonic Superstars $30, more

Amazon is now offering Pokémon Shining Pearl down at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 50% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is a relatively rare price drop, giving folks a chance to score a remake of the original 2006 Nintendo DS pocket monster game for their growing Switch library. The Brilliant Diamond Edition is selling for just over $50 right now. You’re looking at a completely overhauled version of the Sinnoh region in this one, including updated visuals and with access to the new Pokémon Watch – “a handy gadget players receive on their in-game journey that’s loaded up with various apps.” You can also explore “the Grand Underground to dig up items and Pokémon Fossils, build a Secret Base, and more.” Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

