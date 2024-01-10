Govee’s sleek multi-color and white Lyra Smart Floor Lamp now $60 off at $90 shipped

Govee Lyra Corner Smart Lamp

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its Lyra Smart Lamp down at $89.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Regularly $150, this is a $60 price drop and the lowest price we can find on this model. Today’s deal enters at $6 under the Black Friday offer and matches the discount we tracked just before the holidays last year. This is a sleek modern smart floor lamp standing roughly 4.5-feet tall. It connects over Wi-Fi to the free companion app to present a plethora of customization options and color settings. This one is capable of producing  white light (2200k-6500k warm/cool) and loads of other colors (16 million options to choose from) with 1,500 lumens of brightness alongside support for Alexa or Google Assistant voice control and over 64 preset scene modes with moving lighting effects manually. Head below for more details. 

If the more modern upright floor lamp isn’t working for you, the brand’s tabletop solution delivers on much of the same feature set in what be a more suitable form-factor. A notable desktop or nightstand solution, you can scoop up one of the Govee RGBIC Table Lamps at $45 shipped on Amazon right now. 

As far as strip lights go, you can still land a 100-foot run of the smart Govee options down at just $15 Prime shipped on Amazon. Just be sure to also scope out the new smart home lighting, sensors, and Matter plugs it debuted at CES 2024 and then dive into our coverage of the latest Amazon Philips Hue sale for an extra 20% off your order – it includes some rare price drops and new all-time lows on gear that’s almost never on sale. 

Govee Lyra Corner Smart Lamp features:

  • Futurist & Modern Design: Timeless minimalist design of the floor lamp for living room that infuses sophistication into any Christmas decorations. With a textured satin aluminum finish and compact base unit, which elevates your space.
  • Cutting-Edge RGBICWW Technology: Savor multi-color displays as customized from 16 million total colors, 2200k-6500k warm/cool whites, and 1500 lumens of brightness. Upscale ambiance for hosting get-togethers, watching movies or reading and relaxing.
  • 64+ Scene Modes: Select a moving lighting effect with one tap and transform your Christmas decorations. The LED floor lamp is suitable as a Christmas gift for family and friends.
  • Get Creative With DIY Mode: Using Govee Home app, finger-sketch your own custom color effect, plus show off these creations to the community where others can add your DIY effects to their own Christmas light. The floor lamp is suitable for Bedroom.

