New ASUS ROG Strix Scope II gaming keyboard sees first Amazon deal at $120, more from $100

Amazon is now offering its first price drop on the new ASUS ROG XA12 ROG Strix Scope II gaming keyboard at $119.99 shipped. Regularly $140, this is nearly 15% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model just surfaced on Amazon in November and is now seeing its first deal to land at a new Amazon low. It features pre-lubed ROG RX optical switches with centralized lighting that provide “consistent wobble-free keystrokes with near-zero debounce delay.” Alongside the sound dampening treatment to absorb pinging noises and echoes, it also boasts an 1P57 rating for a waterproof and dust resistant design as well as a multifunction button and three-way knob for “media playback, volume, and keyboard lighting.” Head below for more details and deals on other ASUS ROG keyboards.

ASUS ROG XA12 ROG Strix Scope II features:

ROG RX optical switches: Pre-lubed RX switches feature centralized lighting and provide consistent wobble-free keystrokes with near-zero debounce delay

IP57-rated: Waterproof and dust resistant for long-lasting durability

Hotkeys: F1–F5 keys are pre-programmed as hotkeys for Xbox Game Bar and recording

Intuitive controls: Multifunction button and three-way knob for media playback, volume, and keyboard lighting

Sound-dampening foam: Integrated foam absorbs pinging noises and echoes for improved acoustics

