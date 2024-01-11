New ASUS ROG Strix Scope II gaming keyboard sees first Amazon deal at $120, more from $100

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsAsus
Reg. $140+ From $100
ASUS ROG XA12 ROG Strix Scope II gaming keyboard

Amazon is now offering its first price drop on the new ASUS ROG XA12 ROG Strix Scope II gaming keyboard at $119.99 shipped. Regularly $140, this is nearly 15% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model just surfaced on Amazon in November and is now seeing its first deal to land at a new Amazon low. It features pre-lubed ROG RX optical switches with centralized lighting that provide “consistent wobble-free keystrokes with near-zero debounce delay.” Alongside the sound dampening treatment to absorb pinging noises and echoes, it also boasts an 1P57 rating for a waterproof and dust resistant design as well as a multifunction button and three-way knob for “media playback, volume, and keyboard lighting.” Head below for more details and deals on other ASUS ROG keyboards. 

More ASUS gaming gear deals:

You can browse through the rest of the Amazon ASUS gaming gear New Year sale right here, and then swing by our PC gear hub for even more price drops. 

You’ll also want to check out the latest and most exciting new releases from Razer debuting at CES 2024 this year. The brand just showed off the world’s first HD haptic gaming cushion as well as its next-generation Blade gaming laptops – the rest of our CES 2024 coverage can be found right here

ASUS ROG XA12 ROG Strix Scope II features:

  • ROG RX optical switches: Pre-lubed RX switches feature centralized lighting and provide consistent wobble-free keystrokes with near-zero debounce delay
  • IP57-rated: Waterproof and dust resistant for long-lasting durability
  • Hotkeys: F1–F5 keys are pre-programmed as hotkeys for Xbox Game Bar and recording
  • Intuitive controls: Multifunction button and three-way knob for media playback, volume, and keyboard lighting
  • Sound-dampening foam: Integrated foam absorbs pinging noises and echoes for improved acoustics

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Asus

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Schumacher’s level 2 EV wall charger averages 32 ...
Save $184 on Schwinn’s mint green Mendocino e-bik...
Apple’s latest 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro starts at $...
9to5Toys Best of CES 2024 Awards
Ever misplace your tumbler? Check out Ember’s sma...
meross 3-way HomeKit smart dimmer switch kit gives you ...
Android game and app deals: KORG Kaossilator, KNIGHTS, ...
Belkin launches two new 15W Qi2 chargers to end CES 202...
Load more...
Show More Comments