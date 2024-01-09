Razer showcases the ‘world’s first HD haptic gaming cushion’ for full-body immersion at CES 2024

Alongside the reveal and launch of its new Blade gaming laptops, Razer is also debuting some new gaming chair tech at CES 2024. The brand has now released version 2 of its Iskur gaming throne with 6D lumbar support, but it is the haptic-equipped Project Esther that has caught our attention. Dubbed the “world’s first HD haptic gaming cushion,” head below for details on what Razer calls the “next advancement in haptic technology.”

Project Esther – haptic feedback gaming cushion

Razer has been dabbling in the haptic space for sometime, delivering headsets loaded with the smart vibration feedback tech back in 2018 followed by integrations landing in a wide range of its battlestation peripherals. But at CES this year, it is showing off the industry-first HD haptics cushion.

Just to be clear here, Razer says it features a universal and adjustable strap system – it is compatible with a wide range of the chairs you might already have. And it also supports Razer HyperSpeed wireless tech to deliver a tether-free 2.4 GHz connection “for ultra-low-latency gaming and an immersive experience that’s perfect for other forms of media and devices.”

Powered by Razer Sensa HD Haptics, the brand says Project Esther “blurs the boundaries between the physical and virtual,” allowing gamers to take a “seat at the forefront of gaming immersion and dive into a whole new world of full-body, high-definition positional haptics.”

Unlike your typical haptic experience that is “limited to one-dimensional feedback,” Razer says it has equipped its new Project Esther concept with a far more advanced system. It leverages 16 haptic actuators that allow users to integrate multiple devices into the experience and customize the directionality of the feedback. It can also automatically translate incoming audio signals to haptic response as well.

With a wider surface area to work with, Project Esther’s 16 haptic actuators are optimally positioned for maximum contact with your body—allowing for haptic sensations to travel from one area to another for a fuller sense of immersion.

As of right now, project Esther is still in the prototype or concept phase it would appear, but it certainly seems to be the type of thing Razer would and could actually bring to market sooner than later.

In the meantime, scope out the new Razer Iskur V2 with lumbar support you can score right now at $649 or one of the more affordable models already on the market right here.

