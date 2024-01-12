Score a pair of Blink Outdoor wireless smart cams for just $50 today (Refurb, Orig. $180)

Today only, Woot is offering a solid deal in on a pair of Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) wireless smart cameras for $49.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This pair typically sells for $180 shipped in new condition and is now at the lowest price we can find. At just $25 a pop, this is a particularly low price coming in $40 under the lowest we have ever tracked on new condition units on Amazon. Today’s refrubs have been “tested and verified by Amazon to be fully functional and include the same accessories and in box documentation as new device.” They also ship with a 90-day Woot warranty. Head below for more details.

You’re looking at a pair of wireless battery-powered HD security cameras to help monitor your property “day or night with infrared night vision.” Built to withstand the elements come rain or shine with no wiring required, they also provide motion detection alerts directly to your smartphone alongside the real-time video feeds and the ability to see, hear, and speak to visitors via two-way audio.

Elsewhere in Friday’s best smart home price drops, we are also tracking a solid discount on Yale’s new HomeKit Assure Lock 2 Touch with the onboard fingerprint scanner as well as Nanoleaf’s color Essentials Light Bulbs and Govee’s outdoor multi-color string lights. Head over to our smart home hub for even more price drops on intelligent upgrades for your property.

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) wireless smart cameras features:

Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that helps you monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision.

With long-lasting battery life, Outdoor runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries (included).

Store video clips and photos in the cloud with the Blink Subscription Plan and save events locally to the Blink Sync Module 2 via a USB flash drive (sold separately).

Outdoor is built to withstand the elements to help you protect your home inside or out, come rain or shine.

Designed so you can set up yourself in minutes. No wiring, no professional installation required.

Get motion detection alerts on your phone with the option to customize motion zones in the Blink Home Monitor app so you’re only alerted when you need to be.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!