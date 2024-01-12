Stay powered up on the road with Spigen’s dual USB-C 75W car charger at $25 (Reg. $33+)

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its ArcStation Dual Port 75W USB-C Car Charger for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Regularly $45 directly from Spigen, it more typically carries a $33 list at Amazon. Today’s deal is nearly 25% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and within $1 of the all-time low. This car charger provides a total of 75W of power output across a pair of USB-C ports for in-car charging to ensure your handset/GPS is always ready to go. The power output is spread across both ports at 45W and 30W with PD 3.0 charging, making for a notable companion to smartphone car mounts while still providing an extra charge port for a passenger’s device. Head below for more Spigen charger deals and details.

Spigen wall charger deals:

Check out the now live HYPER Winter Sale for up to 30% off the brand's charging gear. And then dive into our coverage of its new Qi2 gear as well as the first wave of 15W Qi2 chargers, power banks, and multi-device docks from the folks at Anker.

Spigen ArcStation Dual Port 75W USB-C Car Charger features:

Total 75W Output: Each port supports 45W and 30W Max PD 3.0 Charging. 45W Output is enough to charge Macbook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air at full speed. From mobile phones to laptops, this one can handle all: Total 75W Output(45W + 30W) enables Super Fast Charging 2.0. Extremely Powerful yet Compact [Super Fast Charging 2.0 for Galaxy is Available] :Built Small to ensure your seamless access to the rest of the dashboard.

