Anker officially launching first wave of 15W Qi2 chargers, power banks, and multi-device docks

Anker is starting off CES 2024 with some exciting updates on the availability of its first Qi2 chargers and power banks. We first got a look at the lineup last fall, and now devices with the refreshed 15W magnetic charging tech are finally here. There’s seven new debuts that all pack the recent Qi2 charging tech.

Anker’s new Qi2 chargers are finally here! We’ve been waiting on them since back in August when the lineup was first teased alongside the refreshed Nano series that began shipping alongside the iPhone 15. Now it’s finally ready to ship the other new gadgets, with seven new releases entering the MagGo collection.

Each one of the new chargers arrives with Qi2 support. These are the first and only releases from the company to support the new standard, and are some of the very first releases in the market period to do so. What that actually means is that all of them support full 15W speeds with the same magnetic features as Apple’s own first party MagSafe tech.

Before we break down each of the options, here’s all seven of them in a list:

MagGo 3-in-1 Foldable Charging Station: $109.99

MagGo 10K Power Bank: $89.99

MagGo 6.6K Power Bank: $69.99

MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station: $89.99

MagGo Wireless Charger: $21.99

MagGo 8-in-1 Power Orb: $99.99

MagGo 3-in-1 Pad: $99.99

My favorite of the new releases is the MagGo Foldable Charging Station. It’s a follow up to last year’s MagSafe Cube, and offers an even more compact 3-in-1 charging setup at $109.99. I’ve personally been using one of these for the past few weeks, and while a full report is on the way, I do have to say that it’s about as small as you can get for packing this much power. It’s not as premium as the MagSafe Cube in terms of build quality, but matches the actual charging specs.

As boring as it is, Anker’s new MagGo lineup also happens to have the first Qi2 charger we’ve seen. Just about everything revealed so far has been an upright stand or a multi-device charger. And while Anker of course has those form-factors, it’s also keeping things simple with a $21.99 magnetic charger with the same 15W speeds as the rest of the collection.

There’s also some other gear joining the lineup, like an updated version of the MagGo Orb. This 8-in-1 power station has full AC outlets to go alongside USB-C ports and other mobile-focused charging options. The big difference is it now has a 15W magnetic Qi2 pad, as opposed to the 7.5W offering on the original. I’ve been using this one too, and have to say that even with only one key difference, it’s worth the refresh. The same $99.99 price tag remains.

Two Anker MagGo power banks with Qi2 tech debut, too

Alongside the charging stations, there’s also two new Anker Qi2 power banks. The most notable thing about these is that both are some of the very first releases ever to pack 15W MagSafe into a portable battery. Up until now, there has only been 7.5W speeds, even from Apple’s official release. But now you can refuel while out and about with the same power output as your at-home charging setup.

There are two entries into the collection here, with the new Anker 10K MagGo Qi2 Power Bank taking the spotlight. This 10,000 mAh release packs a pretty standard design for a portable iPhone 15 battery, with a fold out kickstand that has been standard on many of Anker’s releases. It also has a built-in display on the side for monitoring charging rates and its remaining capacity.

Anker’s Qi2 power bank can refuel your iPhone 15 nearly two times on a single charge while dishing out those sought-after 15W speeds and clocks in with an $89.99 price tag.

The second of the new Anker power banks is far more interesting to me. It features a smaller 6,000mAh battery, but backs that with a fold up design that turns into a charging stand. Call it a portable StandBy mount or just an upright charger, but the $69.99 package provides one of the more unique designs we’ve seen. It reminds me of the Satechi power bank I reviewed last year with a very similar approach. Except, now there’s Qi2 tech that makes this a far better iPhone 15 companion.

We’re waiting for Anker’s newest chargers to hit the company’s official storefront, as well as other retailers like Amazon. Stay tuned as we share updates about the full availability of the new Qi2 chargers. We’ll have reviews coming soon for quite a few of the chargers, as well.

