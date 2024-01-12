Satechi’s R1 Multi-Angle Foldable Tablet Stand in Space Grey returns to $30 holiday price (25% off)

The official Satechi Amazon storefront is now once again offering its R1 Multi-Angle Foldable Tablet Stand in Space Grey down at $29.99 shipped. This one typically fetches $40 and is now a solid 25% off the going rate. Today’s offer is matching the discount we featured just ahead of the holidays last year, but is now only available on the Space Grey model – it is also matching the lowest total we have tracked at Amazon. Satechi says it is compatible with devices between 4 and 13 inches in size and can fold right up for easy transportation. You’re looking at a solid aluminum construction with rubber pads to safely and securely grip the surface of your desk or tabletop, while the built-in hinge mechanism supports a wide array of viewing angles. Head below for more details.

Satechi is indeed among our favorite Apple gear accessory brands out there, but if you’re looking for something even more affordable in the product category, check out this metal Lamicall tablet stand instead. It too features adjustable viewing angles, a metal construction, and rubber padding, but at a less pricey $16 Prime shipped on Amazon.

And while we are talking Satechi, you’ll want to scope out some of the new releases that have surfaced from the brand for CES 2024 this year. Firstly, it is refreshing its Mac mini Stand and hub with a built-in NVMe SSD enclosure. And secondly, it has now debuted its new SM1 Slim mechanical Bluetooth keyboard, and both of the new releases are dropping with notable 20% off launch deals in tow. All of the details are waiting here and here.

Satechi R1 Multi-Angle Foldable Tablet Stand features:

Never worry again about your tablet tipping over! Hands-free display holds your tablet with a solid aluminum construction and rubber pads grip to prevent any scratches or sliding…whether you are watching YouTube videos, using FaceTime or just checking your emails, the R1 stand effortlessly maneuvers between Portrait, Landscape or Flat orientation with a 270-degree mount and base hinge…portable design to easily fit in your briefcase or backpack. With its compact size, take the R1 stand with you on-the-go or simply store away when not in use.

