Satechi debuts SM1 Slim mechanical Bluetooth keyboard with launch discount to $80 (Save 20%)

Satechi today is launching a new addition to its Bluetooth keyboard lineup for Macs, and you can save on it! We have the full scoop on features over at 9to5Mac, but as far as the savings go you’ll be able to take 20% off the new SM1 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard at $79.99 shipped. This is down from its usual $100 going rate when you apply code CES20 at checkout, offering the new release on sale for the first time – just as you’d expect from an all-new debut. Head below for a rundown of what to expect.

The new Satechi SM1 Slim joins the company’s other Bluetooth keyboards and enters with a very fresh design that’s unlike any of its other peripherials. Most of the previous releases looked to emulate the look and feel of Apple’s own keyboards, and now its newest is taking a more unique approach with a mechanical build. It still works with your Mac just the same, and even has backlighting so you can type in the dark – a feature which can work for 16.5 hours thanks to the built-in battery. Disabling the lighting will net you 2 months of use in-between charges.

Satechi’s latest keyboard has the same premium build we’ve come to expect from the company. It’s quite similar to the Logitech MX Mini keyboard we reviewed and loved from a few years ago, just with some more modern and high-end flourishes. The SM1 Slim keyboard has an aluminum enclosure to really deliver the kind of form-factor we’d expect from Satechi, with adjustable feet and USB-C charging.

More on the Satechi SM1 Slim Keyboard:

Introducing the first Satechi wireless mechanical keyboard designed for both Mac and Windows. This compact keyboard is equally perfect as a gaming keyboard or a keyboard for typing. It features a beautiful white backlight, 14 different backlight patterns, and high-quality clicky switches. In other words, it looks, feels, and sounds like the mechanical keyboard you’ve been waiting for

