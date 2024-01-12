Schumacher’s level 2 EV wall charger averages 32 miles per charge hour at $414 (Reg. $550)

Amazon is offering the Schumacher Level 2 EV Wall Charger for $414.17 shipped. Down from its regular $550, with a $700 list price, this device fell to much lower rates during 2023’s second half, fluctuating between its current $550 price tag and a $351 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 25% markdown off the going rate, giving you $136 in savings ($336 from its list price) and dropping costs down to the third lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. At the moment, you’d be hard pressed to find this model elsewhere for cheaper, with some retailers like Advanced Auto Parts selling it for even higher rates of $680 and higher.

This EV charger employs 240V level 2 charging with up to 50A of power (when hardwired), giving you a charging speed that is nine times faster than a standard wall outlet. It features a configurable current from 16A to 40A that can be adjusted during installation to your home’s power system, which can be either indoors or outdoors thanks to its weather-resistant enclosure. It can also be fully integrated into your compatible smart home, and allows for a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection through the SchuPower app to monitor charging while away. It comes with a NEMA 14-50 plug, and is also easily made to be compatible with Tesla vehicles with the SA914 adapter that is sold separately.

You want to get the above deal, but want to ensure it comes hardwired and able to produce 50A of charging power? Well Amazon is offering its hardwired counterpart for $505, with on-page 20% off coupon. There is also the same wall charger with the NEMA 6-50 plug option for $469 as well. Amazon is also currently offering the SA914 adapter for Tesla vehicles for $60, after clipping the on-page coupon, a 25% discount from its usual $80 price. You can even store the charging gun for the above station in the charging dock with the adapter attached.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the VOLTORB Level 2 32A Electric Vehicle Portable EV Charger that is still on sale. It also comes with a NEMA 14-50 plug and averages 32 miles of driving range per hour of charge. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on more EV chargers, power stations, e-bikes, and much more.

Schumacher SEV1600P1450 Level 2 EV Wall Charger Features:

Schumacher’s Level 2 EV Wall Charger is an essential element of integrated smart homes for forward-thinking homeowners. With the SchuPower app and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity, you can schedule and remotely monitor the charging of your EV, and view real-time stats. A raintight enclosure allows homeowners to install the unit indoors or outdoors to fit their preferences and lifestyle.

