Eemax’s 1.5-gallon mini tank electric water heater is ideal for under-sink use at $163 low

Amazon is offering the Eemax EMT1 1.5-Gallon Mini Tank Electric Water Heater for $162.51 shipped. Down from $195, with a list price of $309, it largely kept between $190 and a $213 high for most of the year with small dips throughout. The first major discount we saw in the year was back during Christmas sales where it fell to rates we hadn’t seen since the beginning of 2021. Today’s deal comes in as a $32 markdown off the going rate, matching the recent holiday sales to return to the second-lowest price – just $5 above the all-time low from 2021.

This mini tank electric water heater is ideal for a single point-of-use under-sink installation, providing hot water within a 50-degree to 140-degree Fahrenheit temperature range. Rather than let good water go down the drain, you can instead store it and reheat it as you need, eliminating long hot water pipe runs and in turn saving you extra money throughout the year. Installation is quick and easy, whether you choose to mount it to your wall or floor, and requires a 120V outlet for power.

If you’re looking for a reliable and larger electric water heater that can handle multiple bathrooms, Amazon offers the Ecosmart ECO 36 36kW 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater for $372, down from $405. This 150A water heater has a 6-gallong capacity and 3.0 GPM flowrate, measuring only 3.6-inches x 21-inches x 17-inches. It features a digital output temperature display, fitting pipes with a 3/4-inch NPT and requires a 4 x 40A breaker.

And if you still have a standard hot water heater somewhere in your home and just need a boost in its heating capacity, check out our past coverage of the EcoSmart Electric Water Heater Booster, a 240V water heater that is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs.

Eemax EMT1 Mini Tank Electric Water Heater features:

Point-of-use, ideal for under the sink providing instantaneous hot water

Easy installation with 120V outlet plug

Adjustable temperature range (50°F to 140°F)

Wall and floor mountable

1/2″ NPT Connections

