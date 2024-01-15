EGO Power+ 56V cordless electric chainsaw tackles seasonal duties at $319 (Reg. $400)

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 56V 18-Inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $319 shipped. Down from $400, it saw many discounts over 2023, with December seeing the lowest discounts of the year. Today’s deal repeats the holiday savings as a kick-off to the new year, coming in as a 20% markdown off the going rate and returning costs to the all-time low that has repeated itself once per year for the last few years. This 56V cordless chainsaw can easily handle your firewood duties, able to reach 11,000 RPM with a IPX4 weather-resistant rating. The tool-free tensioning system keeps the chain secure through all your work and its 5.0Ah battery is universally compatible with all EGO Power+ tools. Also comes with a charger to round out the package with everything you need to complete your seasonal tasks.

As a slightly cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the Greenworks 80V 18-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $297, down from $350. It allows up to 100 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge and can last longer with a bigger size of Greenworks’ universal batteries. It has an automatic oiler that ensures an evenly lubricated chain and increased productivity with a push button start so you won’t have to struggle with annoying pull strings any longer.

And if you’re in an environment that’s not receiving snow, or your preparing to jump back into outdoor work once spring rolls around, you’ll have everything you need to tackle yard duties with the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, Leaf Blower/Vacuum, String Trimmer, Hedge Trimmer, and Chainsaw Combo Kit that also comes with 5.0Ah and 2.0Ah batteries and dual chargers, currently discounted from $1,100 to $740.

EGO Power+ 18-inch 56V Cordless Electric Chainsaw features:

18-inch bar and chain

Bright LED Lights illuminate your work area

11,000 RPM for clean, efficient cuts

IPX4-rated weather-resistant construction

Tool-free chain tensioning system tightens the chain with the twist of a dial

Brushless motor extends the life of the tool

3/8-inch pitch, .050-inch gauge chain, 62 drive links

5-year tool warranty, 3-year battery warranty

