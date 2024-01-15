Magic Bullet’s wireless hybrid portable blender and tumbler now down at $25.50 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model Magic Bullet Portable Blender for $25.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $40, this is a solid 36% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $1.50 of the best price we have tracked, which was a limited offer during the holiday season last year. This is a completely wireless blender with a full charging session providing enough juice to “power through 15+ blending cycles.” It also features an infuser basket so you can “fill with herbs and/or fruit to make refreshing flavored water on the go” combined with the 2-in-1 blender jar that doubles as a portable tumbler of sorts. More details below.

Ninja also makes a wireless model, known as the Blast Portable Blender. But even with the on-page coupon, it will cost you even more at just over $50 on Amazon right now. There are several wireless blenders on Amazon for a touch less than today’s lead deal, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable option from a brand as well known as Magic Bullet for less.

Elsewhere in today’s kitchen and cooking deals, we also spotted a notable price drop on Ninja’s interchangeable Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill and Griddle to join an ongoing discount on Weber’s compact Lumin electric grill at $274. Just be sure to also browse through our home goods hub for even more including the Yummly magnetic wireless smart meat thermometer at one of its best prices yet.

Magic Bullet Portable Blender features:

Insert the infuser basket and fill with herbs and/or fruit to make refreshing flavored water on the go.

Our convenient handled flip-and-sip lid design lets you easily transport and drink your creations, sans spillage.

Each full charging session fills your battery with enough juice to power through 15+ blending cycles

Compact and lightweight with a convenient handled lid, this little blender is designed to go wherever you do

